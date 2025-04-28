Dan Campbell Shares First Thoughts About Lions DT Tyleik Williams
The Detroit Lions added a natural fit to their run defense by drafting Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams.
A massive defensive tackle, Williams brings the versatility to play either the nose tackle or the three-technique positions. Additionally, he possesses that trademark grit that has defined many of the Lions' draft picks throughout Brad Holmes' tenure.
"He really fits what we're all about," Dan Campbell told Fox 2 Detroit. "Early in the process, he's somebody we identified that really kind of fit all of our needs. And there's things about him that remind me of Mack (Alim McNeill. (He's really an athletic big man. He can play the nose, he can play the three (technique). He can play some five technique. Man, he's excellent against the run. He can get an edge and pass rush, push the pocket. There's a lot of upside with this guy. Smart, instinctive football player. We're fired up."
Williams has the ability to dominate in the trenches as a run-stuffer, with the necessary size at 334 pounds. Additionally, he fills a big need for the defense with Alim McNeill potentially missing the start of the season.
As a result, there is a pathway to instant playing time for the Ohio State product alongside the likes of DJ Reader, Roy Lopez and Levi Onwuzurike.
"I think that's that's why we picked him. Because we feel like he can get up to speed pretty quick and give us a hand," Campbell explained. "The thought of this kid continuing to grow, we get Mack back, we got Reader. Lopez certainly. You get Hutch back. Davenport. And so, it excites you.
"I feel like this guy, he fits a need, "Campbell continued. "There's just so much about the fact, man, when you get a big man that has the feet this guy has, that's why I bring up Mack. I feel like these guys are kind of similar type players, and they can do a lot of jobs against the run and pass."
Williams still has room to grow as a pass-rusher, but was prolific as a run defender at Ohio State. During his time at Ohio State, he was a consistent presence in the middle of their defense. On top of his athletic gifts, he was able to be extremely productive.
Over four seasons with the Buckeyes, Williams totaled 136 tackles, 28 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks. During his national championship season last year, he notched 46 tackles, eight tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.
"There again, man, he can anchor. He can bend. He strikes. He plays on their side of the line of scrimmage, which is that's our style, man," Campbell stated. "We hit blocks and he's done that. He shows the ability, whether it's gains or getting on an edge and rush, if he does get in, he's too powerful. He'll open the pocket up, which is good, and get to the quarterback. And if he's not, then he's going to free up the guys around him, which he's done a good job of. And look, he's still got room to grow. That's the thing, I mean, there's some untapped potential in there that I know Kacy (Rodgers) is going to get out of this guy."
Williams has also never shied away from the big stage. The Buckeyes won the national championship in 2024, which allowed to play in the biggest games possible. Additionally, with the program being as successful as it has been, he was consistently exposed to championship atmospheres.
This will be an asset for him as he adjusts to life with the Lions, as the team has championship aspirations. Because he's already played in big games against elite competition, he should feel comfortable doing the same on Sundays at the NFL level.
"It's huge in the process, because you see him against top tier talent and you see him produce time in and time out," Campbell said. "He's played big football against good opponents. And we think he's going to fit right in here."