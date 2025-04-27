Meet The Class: What to Know About Detroit Lions 2025 Draft Class
The 2025 NFL draft has concluded, and the Detroit Lions have added seven players to the roster over the course of the three-day event.
General manager Brad Holmes focused on the trenches, making multiple additions to both the offensive and defensive lines. Additionally, the team will continue to add undrafted free agents ahead of the upcoming start of rookie minicamp.
Here is a look at each of the players the Detroit Lions drafted during the 2025 NFL draft.
Tyleik Williams, defensive tackle, Ohio State
Drafted: Round 1, pick 28
What to know: Williams is a strong and agile defensive tackle whose movement skills were recently compared to that of future Hall of Fame defensive tackle Aaron Donald. He'll be an instant contributor on early downs against the run, but needs to develop his pass-rush in order to be an every-down player. He will learn plenty working with DJ Reader, and Alim McNeill's injury carves a path to instant playing time.
Tate Ratledge, offensive lineman, Georgia
Drafted: Round 2, pick 57
What to know: Ratledge fits Detroit's culture nicely as a big, physical blocker who takes pride in mauling defenders. He played through ankle surgery last season, which limited his production. However, he proved his athleticism during the pre-draft circuit and should be firmly in the mix to compete for a starting job right away.
Isaac TeSlaa, wide receiver, Arkansas
Drafted: Round 3, pick 70
What to know: At his best, TeSlaa will be a good compliment for Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. At 6-foot-4 with good speed, he can be a threat either as a big slot or potentially even an X with some growth. He didn't have ideal production after transferring from Division II Hillsdale to Arkansas, but his tantalizing athletic traits give him a solid foundation that can lead to him becoming a dynamic receiving threat.
Miles Frazier, offensive lineman, LSU
Drafted: Round 5, pick 171
What to know: Frazier was considered by many analysts to be a top-100 prospect coming into the draft but ultimately fell to the bottom of the fifth-round. Detroit was able to move up 11 spots and land him. This adds another interesting piece to the puzzle up front, as he has the pedigree to compete for a starting job early in his career alongside Ratledge.
Ahmed Hassanein, EDGE, Boise State
Drafted: Round 6, pick 196
What to know: The Lions finally landed a player at the EDGE position, one viewed to be the team's biggest need coming into the draft, in the sixth-round. Hassanein was born in California before moving to Egypt before moving back to the United States in 2018. He was extremely productive for the Broncos and helped lead them to the College Football Playoff with 9.5 sacks last season. Now, the Lions will look to unlock the remainder of his potential as a potential running mate for Aidan Hutchinson.
Dan Jackson, safety, Georgia
Drafted: Round 7, pick 230
What to know: Beginning his career as a walk-on at Georgia, Jackson was a member of back-to-back national championship teams in 2021 and 2022. He worked his way into becoming a contributor on the defensive side by his final season and boosted his draft stock in the process. He also offers special teams upside as well as depth at a position that features one of the best duos in the league in Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch.
Dominic Lovett, WR, Georgia
Drafted: Round 7, pick 244
What to know: Lovett transferred to Georgia prior to the 2023 campaign after two seasons at Missouri. He had a big second season with the Tigers, surpassing 800 receiving yards, and enjoyed solid production throughout his two years with the Bulldogs. He projects as a slot-only wideout and has struggled with drops, but has big-play potential.