Josh Allen, Justin Herbert and Lamar Jackson are three of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL today. Does Liberty signal-caller Malik Willis belong in the same conversation?

ESPN NFL analyst and former Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky thinks Willis has comparable traits.

One of those traits is the ability to complete downfield throws with unblocked defenders invading his "personal space" in the pocket.

"Pay attention to this nickel defender who's unblocked off the edge. Now, Malik Willis catches that snap and has vision on him, knowing that no one is going to block that guy, but I still have to know where to go with the football, when to go there and can I make the proper throw accurately enough" Orlovsky explained to viewers on ESPN's "NFL Live" Monday, while breaking down film of Willis against Syracuse from the 2021 season. "... So, I want everyone to understand how difficult of a throw this is for a quarterback, to go one, two, three, I know you're not getting blocked. I've got to navigate that mirror hand. I've got to navigate this throw to wrap it around. But, I also have to make it accurate enough downfield."

Orlovsky was impressed with the arm strength displayed by Willis on the throw.

"This is the part of the play that I absolutely love, though. That ball's going to get thrown from about the 39-yard line and on the right hash. This is an NFL throw," Orlovsky said. "From the right hash, wrapping it around that defender, I've got to drive that ball all the way to the opposite 39. So, that ball's going 22 yards in the air, right hash, all the way outside the numbers and to be accurate, placing it exactly on that guy's chest to go make a play. Those are the plays we watched Justin Herbert, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson make when they stepped into the NFL."

The popular ESPN NFL pundit then went about debunking the narrative that Willis doesn't go through his progressions and doesn't throw the ball over the middle of the field.

"This is a full progression. We've got a hitch up top, we've got a seam and we've got a sit (over the middle of the field)," Orlovsky expressed, as he broke down tape of Liberty's 2021 contest with Ole Miss. "... Watch Malik Willis catch this snap and peak to the right. It's not there, because this up-top defender has drifted out underneath this hitch. Now, let's see you get to (progression) No. 2. This linebacker right here, if he hangs inside and straightens up, I want you to rip that seam. If he stays with that seam, here comes this replacement. There's this receiver that's vacant right now. Now, what I love about this is watch this snap release. He gets on top of his feet. And, look at this snap release. His feet aren't perfect. I don't need them to be. I'm getting to (progression) No. 3. Snap release that ball over the middle of the field, placed right on that guy's chest."

It was a terrific throw from the small-school QB that reminded Orlovsky of some of the successful young passers that have recently entered the league.

"So, you see the physical talent that some of these young kids that have come into the NFL in recent years, it (the throw) looked like them. That's why Malik Willis is the one guy that has uncoachable traits in this year's quarterback class," Orlovsky commented.

Willis has enjoyed a meteoric rise up draft boards in recent weeks, and now could end up being a top-10 pick. There's even a possibility that he goes as high as No. 2 overall to Detroit.

It'll be interesting to see how things unfold regarding Willis and his draft stock as Day 1 of the 2022 draft approaches. The first round kicks off Thursday, April 28, at 8 p.m. EST.