Report: D'Andre Swift to Have 'Expanded Role' against Falcons

D'Andre Swift's performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars earned the rookie plenty of accolades from his teammates and NFL analysts.

Many have even clamored for Swift's role to expand going forward.

According to a report from NFL Network on Sunday, Detroit's first-year back will have an increased role against the Atlanta Falcons.

"The Lions are going to start Adrian Peterson still at running back. But, keep an eye on D'Andre Swift. I am told he is going to have an expanded role on this offense after a breakout performance last week. Going to see much more of him," tweeted Ian Rapoport.

Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell explained his thoughts regarding the team's running back rotation earlier this week.

"We kind of go in with a plan, and then, as the game goes along, you have to have a feel for the game," Bevell commented. "And so Adrian (Peterson) goes in with the first bit of carries. But, everybody has kind of specific roles or even specific plays. I'll even call the personnel with a guy's number on it, and send that specific person in the game, because that's a play that we want that individual to get."

This afternoon against the Falcons, it may be a struggle for Swift to secure plenty of rushing yards, but he can still have a major impact through the air.

Atlanta possesses one of the worst pass defenses in all of the National Football League.

