Q&A: D'Andre Swift Says Lions 'Building Something Special'

The Detroit Lions' offense, with a healthier D'Andre Swift, did not punt the football against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In Week 13, the third-year running back recorded 14 carries for 62 yards and a rushing touchdown.

He also was targeted in the passing game on six occasions, securing four receptions for 49 yards.

"We had our horses back," Jared Goff said, after defeating the Jaguars soundly. "And, you could feel it on Wednesday, with Josh (Reynolds) and DJ (Chark), and obviously Swift, with his progression now, where he’s at now. Those guys make a huge difference. They’re some of our best players, and getting them on the field and getting them the ball typically results in good things and makes my life a lot easier when they’re on the field.”

Despite battling ankle and shoulder injuries all year, Swift has battled to play, and has steadily earned increased playing time in the second half of the season.

"We knew he was fighting through a couple things, but he’s still out there, battling, man," Lions running backs coach Duce Staley said last week. "You saw last week, that run (against the Bills) down there on the goal line, just, I mean, special. And, that’s what we expect from him each and every week, for him to go out there and do that. So, he’s starting to feel better, he’s starting to see it and you’ll see more of it.”

Here is the conversation that Swift had with All Lions, discussing his season, following practice this week.

*Questions and responses have been lightly edited for clarity.

Q: The offense played at a very high level against the Jaguars, scoring on every possession. What does that effort mean for your offense?

A: Oh, it means everything. That’s what we try to come out and do every week. That was one of the most complete games we’ve played, all three phases, great complementary football. Got to just find a way to keep it going, got to find a way to play our best football later on this season, November and December, when we need it most.

Q: Dan Campbell told reporters prior to the Jacksonville game that the skill players would need to step up for the team to win. How exciting is it when the head coach places emphasis on your position leading up to a game?

A: That’s always good. We always get stuff like that every week, but last week, there was an emphasis on it. So, we had to come out there and kind of answer the bell, which we did. We did a good job of that, got to come back again next week and do it against a great opponent.

Q: Was the Jacksonville game the healthiest you’ve felt this season?

A: No.

Q: How have you felt about the run game overall?

A: Oh, my God, it was solid. It was solid, for the most part. Always stuff that, when you go back and watch the tape, you can clean up, especially on my end. But, I feel like the offensive line is doing a great job week in and week out. (Offensive coordinator) Ben (Johnson) is doing a great job of putting us in the right situation to succeed. So, we’re just doing what we need to do.

Q: How are you feeling about your performance personally this season?

A: I’m just trying to get better each week and trying to build off of what I did last week and just continue to get better. That’s all I can do, finish strong.

Q: Dan Campbell has said that quarterback Jared Goff is as confident as ever in the offense, as key players have returned from injury. How do you view the offense currently, with Jared leading it and playing at a high level?

A: He’s always been that way, but like I said, I feel like it’s all starting to come together. Playing complementary football, it’s all coming together. Getting Jamo (Jameson Williams) back, getting DJ (Chark) back, just everybody that we need is out there. So, it’s kinda, everything is starting to click.

Q: How excited are you to get back to Ford Field and play in front of a packed house on Sunday? Do you believe that there is belief within the locker room about the team’s immediate future?

A: Most definitely. Everybody in this locker room knows what we’re up against. Everybody in this locker room is confident in what we do and how we practice, how we prepare. So, when it comes Sunday, when the plays are being made by the guys on this team, nobody’s really surprised. But, it starts throughout the week. It started with a great day Wednesday, a great day of preparation.

Q: With four wins in five games, is this the most fun you’ve had up to this point in your career?

A: Most definitely, most definitely. We’re building something special around here.