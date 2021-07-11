D'Andre Swift Will Ride in NASCAR Pace Car ahead of Quaker State 400
Running back D'Andre Swift is no stranger to speed.
On Sunday, Swift will return to Georgia to ride in the pace car ahead of the NASCAR Quaker State 400.
Typically, the pace car circles the track before the start of the race at the pit road speed limit.
According to Atlanta Motor Speedway, "The driver of the Quaker State 400 pace car is no stranger to Georgia sports fans; former Bulldog D'Andre Swift will lead the field to the green flag on Sunday. Swift logged 25 touchdowns and more than 3,500 yards from scrimmage over three seasons at UGA and reached the end zone 10 times for the Detroit Lions in his rookie season in 2020."
The talented running back is a former second-round pick of the Lions. He unfortunately started his career with a drop in the end zone, late in his first career game against the Chicago Bears.
The ex-Bulldogs running back secured 521 yards on 114 attempts and eight touchdowns in his rookie campaign. He also recorded 46 receptions for 357 yards and two touchdowns.
Recently, Lions head coach Dan Campbell was the Grand Marshal of the Detroit Grand Prix.
The NASCAR race begins Sunday at 3:30 p.m. You can watch Swift in the pace car, leading the other competitors, on NBCSN.
