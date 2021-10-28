Lions' Thursday Injury Report: RB Jamaal Williams Limited

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff expressed special appreciation for the efforts of the special teams unit against the Los Angeles Rams.

Special teams coordinator Dave Fipp, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this week, executed three trick plays, including two fake punts and an onside kick that was recovered by Detroit.

“Last week was special obviously with what they did, getting us three extra possessions there and I think Jack (Fox)’s pretty versatile with his ability to throw the ball," Goff said. "I was around Johnny Hekker for five years and he was very similar where he played high school quarterback too and could throw it a little bit. That’s always weapon you’ve got there, and then they’ve done a great job just raising their level every week and have been a backbone for us this year.”

On Thursday, the team participated in a padded practice.

Unfortunately, there was no sign of cornerbacks Jerry Jacobs and AJ Parker.

Running back Jamaal Williams popped up on the injury report, as he was listed as limited with a thigh injury.

Detroit Lions' Week 8 Thursday Injury Report

No practice (NP)

AJ Parker (Neck)

Jerry Jacobs (Illness)

Limited practice (LP)

D'Andre Swift (Groin)

T.J. Hockenson (Ankle/Knee)

Trey Flowers (Knee)

Jamaal Williams (Thigh)

