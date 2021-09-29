Detroit Lions 2021 Week 4 Wednesday Injury Report

The Detroit Lions were without Trey Flowers, Da'Shawn Hand and Taylor Decker at practice on Wednesday, as the team begins their preparations to face the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday.

Without Flowers, who has previously missed 10 out of 12 games going back to last season, Detroit's defensive line played one of their best games of the 2021 season.

“I thought as a whole, this was their best game as a unit," Campbell said. "I thought every one of those guys had a winning performance and gave us a chance. I thought Romeo (Okwara) was relentless all game long. I thought Julian (Okwara) gave us that rush that we’d been dying for from him. He gave us interior rush and did some things on the outside. Charles (Harris) and (Austin Bryant) AB both, when they came in and had their opportunities -- Charles kind of played a little bit of that role, what (Trey) Flowers has done for us on some rush downs. Man, he showed up."

Against Lamar Jackson, Detroit's defensive line was able to repeatedly pressure the elusive quarterback , which eventually limited the Ravens' offense to only scoring 19 points.

"I was pleased with those guys," Campbell said. "I thought they pinned their ears back and I thought in the run they did exactly what we asked them to do. They did the game plan to a T and it showed and then when we needed them to affect the quarterback, they did that. We hit this guy, we got sacks, we got pressures, we got hits. So, I was pleased.”

Detroit Lions' Wednesday Injury Report

Did not practice (NP)

Trey Flowers (Shoulder/Knee)

Limited practice (LP)