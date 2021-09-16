September 16, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+SI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Detroit Lions 2021 Week 2 Thursday Injury Report

Read more on the Detroit Lions' 2021 Week 2 injury report released Thursday.
Author:

The Detroit Lions have yet to fill their one remaining open roster position ahead of their Monday Night Football matchup in Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers. 

Based on a report earlier this week by NFL Network, it was presumed that the Lions would bring back cornerback Quinton Dunbar, especially following a post the veteran made about wanting to return to play in the NFL. 

Head coach Dan Campbell noted that Dunbar was contacted this week, but that the team was in a 'holding pattern' in case another need arises in the next couple of days. 

"We had contacted him, but that's not our intentions right now," Campbell explained. 

Campbell added, "I think right now we're just, we're kind of holding right now. We're in a holding pattern to see where we might need a spot. We're not in any hurry to do anything. We signed (cornerback) Daryl (Worley) to our practice squad, and all things are on the table right now. So, there's a chance he could go to the game, but there again, he just walked in the door. So, I'm not going to say that he is until we really get a good look at him and let him kind of process what we do defensively."

Detroit Lions' Thursday Injury Report

Did not practice (NP)

Recommended Lions Articles

decker1

Hank Fraley Has Not Ever Seen Taylor Decker Play Right Tackle

Detroit Lions offensive line coach Hank Fraley addressed the possibility of Taylor Decker playing right tackle when he returns from injury.

levi5

Lions WR Trending Towards Missing MNF, Onwuzurike Trending Upwards

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell provided health update at his Thursday media session.

sewell5

Lions' Week 1 Top 5 PFF-Graded Offensive and Defensive Players

Here is a look at the top PFF performers for the Detroit Lions in Week 1.

  • WR Tyrell Williams (Concussion)
  • DE Kevin Strong (Concussion)

Limited practice (LP)

  • OLB Romeo Okwara (Shoulder) 
  • RB D'Andre Swift (Groin)
  • OLB Trey Flowers (Shoulder)
  • DL Michael Brockers (Shoulder)
  • RB Jamaal Williams (Chest)

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

swift5
News

Detroit Lions 2021 Week 2 Thursday Injury Report

decker1
News

Hank Fraley Has Not Ever Seen Taylor Decker Play Right Tackle

levi5
News

Lions WR Trending Towards Missing MNF, Onwuzurike Trending Upwards

sewell5
News

Lions' Week 1 Top 5 PFF-Graded Offensive and Defensive Players

USATSI_16728008_168388382_lowres
News

Odds Lions Beat Packers in Week 2

williams6
News

Tyrell Williams, Kevin Strong Miss Wednesday Practice

johnson5
News

Calvin Johnson Wants Money Paid Back: 'I'm Not Working For It'

sewell5
News

Grading Detroit Lions' 2021 Rookies in Week 1