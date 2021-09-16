Detroit Lions 2021 Week 2 Thursday Injury Report
The Detroit Lions have yet to fill their one remaining open roster position ahead of their Monday Night Football matchup in Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers.
Based on a report earlier this week by NFL Network, it was presumed that the Lions would bring back cornerback Quinton Dunbar, especially following a post the veteran made about wanting to return to play in the NFL.
Head coach Dan Campbell noted that Dunbar was contacted this week, but that the team was in a 'holding pattern' in case another need arises in the next couple of days.
"We had contacted him, but that's not our intentions right now," Campbell explained.
Campbell added, "I think right now we're just, we're kind of holding right now. We're in a holding pattern to see where we might need a spot. We're not in any hurry to do anything. We signed (cornerback) Daryl (Worley) to our practice squad, and all things are on the table right now. So, there's a chance he could go to the game, but there again, he just walked in the door. So, I'm not going to say that he is until we really get a good look at him and let him kind of process what we do defensively."
Detroit Lions' Thursday Injury Report
Did not practice (NP)
- WR Tyrell Williams (Concussion)
- DE Kevin Strong (Concussion)
Limited practice (LP)
- OLB Romeo Okwara (Shoulder)
- RB D'Andre Swift (Groin)
- OLB Trey Flowers (Shoulder)
- DL Michael Brockers (Shoulder)
- RB Jamaal Williams (Chest)
