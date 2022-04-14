5 Dream 2022 NFL Draft Scenarios for Detroit Lions

Five Detroit Lions dream scenarios that could occur at the 2022 NFL Draft.

Though the NFL Draft can be wildly unpredictable, there are certain situations that could favor the Detroit Lions.

When the draft commences April 28, there are a finite number of ways it could break that would favor general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell. After all, the team currently holds the No. 2 overall selection.

With only one player set to be unavailable when Holmes first makes a pick, the team will essentially have its pick of the litter.

Here are five dream scenarios for Holmes, Campbell and the rest of the Lions' brass.

Trading back for more capital

There’s a fair amount of uncertainty as to where the Lions could go with their first selection. Because of this, the team could be looking to trade its first selection to move down in the draft, in exchange for more picks.

Several teams have multiple selections in the first round. In today’s NFL, draft picks are considered the most valuable currency. Though the picks are essentially lottery picks, with teams hoping to hit big with their selections, it’s become the norm to stockpile them.

The New York Jets currently hold the No. 4 and No. 10 overall selections, while the New York Giants have the No. 5 and No. 7 picks. Could one of those teams like a prospect enough to offer both for the Lions’ first of two first-round selections?

Two teams in the middle of the round, Philadelphia and New Orleans, also hold multiple first-round choices. One of these teams could be looking to add one of the top EDGE rushers, or jump over a team looking to add a quarterback.

In any case, the phone ringing with a lucrative offer involving multiple picks would be a dream scenario for Holmes.

Hutchinson falls

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is tabbed as the top overall prospect in the draft. In his final season with the Wolverines, he notched a program-record 14 sacks, and was borderline unstoppable.

Unfortunately for the Lions, the Jacksonville Jaguars could be looking to add the Dearborn (Mich.) Divine Child product with the top selection. Should he fall, however, it could be the perfect fit for the Lions.

In adding the local player, Detroit would be securing the consensus top defender available. Hutchinson is more than just a local player. He’s a top rusher who tested well at the NFL scouting combine.

Should he get past Jacksonville at No. 1, the reaction in the Lions’ war room could be akin to what was seen when offensive lineman Penei Sewell was available at No. 7 overall in the 2021 draft.

Drafting two wideouts to bolster offensive talent

Amon-Ra St. Brown was the Lions’ most productive draft pick from the 2021 class. The fourth-rounder set the organization record for most receiving yards by a rookie, on the heels of a strong finish to his first season.

After signing DJ Chark and bringing back Kalif Raymond and Josh Reynolds, the Lions have solid pieces on the outside moving into 2022. With that said, the Lions could certainly benefit from adding another young piece to the corps moving forward.

The 2022 draft class is prime with young receiver talent. Alabama’s Jameson Williams and Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson are top players at the position, though there are a number of players who could also be first-round choices.

In this scenario, the Lions decide to spend two picks on talented receivers. There should be plenty of options at the position when Detroit’s second first-round selection comes around at No. 32 overall.

The team also has the second pick of the second round, meaning it could easily double up.

Players such as Arkansas’ Treylon Burks and North Dakota State’s Christian Watson could fit in this range. Both are long, athletic and fast, which could allow them to be immediate contributors.

© Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Adding a linebacker

As a 3-13-1 team a year ago, the Lions have many areas where they could stand to get an upgrade. However, some needs are more immediate than others.

Most of the big needs are on defense. Fortunately, this draft class has talented players all over the board.

Another dream scenario for the Lions is Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean being available to take with the last pick of the first round.

Dean is big, physical and could be a huge piece to help Detroit rebuild its defense. He’s widely viewed as someone who should be well off the board by the time Detroit reaches its second pick, but he could also be a draft-day faller, through no fault of his own.

The Lions have several priorities and needs. How Day 1 of the draft goes could dictate which needs are addressed first.

© Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

A hidden gem in the late rounds

The Lions have nine picks in total to start the draft. That number could change, based on the amount of dealing that Holmes decides to do when the weekend rolls around.

Having a good amount of picks means Detroit will have plenty of chances to strike it big. Though the top-round picks are the ones that grab headlines, it could be the later selections that help win big games.

In this scenario, the Lions grab a hidden gem in the later rounds of the draft. A couple candidates are Colorado State tight end Trey McBride and Cincinnati cornerback Coby Bryant.

McBride is seen as someone who should go on Day 2. The Lions have more pressing needs than tight end, as they already have T.J. Hockenson. But, they could strike if he falls into the early part of Day 3.

Bryant, meanwhile, is the less popular member of a Cincinnati cornerback duo. His college teammate, Ahmad Gardner, rightfully got a plethora of shine for his performances, while Bryant worked opposite him. Bryant is plenty talented, and could be a good fourth-or-fifth-round selection.

The hidden gems are out there, even if fans and pundits don’t know who they are.

The NFL Draft is all about fit, and how the Lions’ brass handles its picks could go a long way toward the organization achieving its future goal of becoming a winning team.