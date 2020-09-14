Detroit Lions Have Found Their Identity Under Patricia: Failures

Every season, the Detroit Lions make their yearly attempt to tell supporters things will be different.

New players, new coaches -- same results and same mistakes on the field.

“I mean, last year is last year," Patricia said when asked about whether his coaching late in games has impacted results. "It’s a totally different team.”

A different team that still found a multitude of ways to lose a football game.

On this Monday morning following another crushing Detroit Lions loss, there are no less than six different things to point to that contributed to the loss on Sunday.

In fact, even the Chicago Bears go-ahead score on Sunday had a familiar feel.

Trubisky found wide receiver Anthony Miller late in the fourth quarter to put Chicago up 27-23.

“It was actually the same exact route," Trubisky said following Chicago's comeback victory over Detroit. “We just dressed it up a little different with formation and all that. It was the same end zone and same side of the field, so it was kind of weird that happened."

Injuries

Despite all the claims of using research to aid in the team's preparations, Detroit's roster is comprised full of players with soft tissue injuries.

What did you do with all that research?

Have a virtual meeting about it?

The idea would have been to tailor a program to allow Kenny Golladay, Halapoulivaati Vaitai and Jeff Okudah on the field for the first game of the season.

Then on Sunday, starting cornerbacks Justin Coleman and Desmond Trufant went down with injuries.

New Lions baptized

Did you know rookie running back D'Andre Swift did not drop a single pass his last season at Georgia?

One of the reason's general manager Bob Quinn was excited to add him to the roster was his ability to catch passes out of the backfield.

Unless he is wide open and in the endzone -- poised to make the game-winning touchdown grab.

Then he drops the ball.

Typical!

Veteran Jamie Collins inexcusably made contact with an official and got himself ejected in his first game with Detroit.

A momentary lapse in judgement indeed had a reverberating impact on Detroit's defense.

Most do not think the Bears would have made a comeback with Collins on the field.

Bottom line, it's more of the same for this edition of the Detroit Lions.

Oh, by the way, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are up next.

Expect failure.