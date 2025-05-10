Detroit Lions Currently Have Two Open Roster Spots
The Detroit Lions currently sit at 88 players counted on the active roster. Heading into rookie minicamp, it was originally believed the team had 90 active players, the limit for National Football League teams.
After reviewing the transaction wire, rookie defensive end Ahmed Hassanein was officially listed as a roster exemption, with International Player designation.
As a result, Detroit's sixth-round selection currently does not count against Detroit’s 90-man roster limit. He will not count against the roster until it is cut to 53, at which time he would count against the roster if he makes the team. If he doesn't, he could sign with any team's practice squad and not count against the 16-man limit.
Also, undrafted free agent rookie Keith Cooper Jr. was originally believed to have signed with the team, but was only invited to Allen Park in order to tryout during rookie minicamp.
With a couple of open spots, it could open the door for the team to continue to add depth in the trenches or at the safety position.
Assistant general manager Ray Agnew expressed confidence the team was targeting the right type of player, despite whatever is being debated outside of the organization.
"It started with Brad and Dan (Campbell) being on the same page, and the rest of us, we follow their lead," said Agnew. "We’re not going to be pressured about what anybody says. If the guy doesn’t fit what we’re looking for, we’re just not going to take him.
"At the end of the day, when a guy’s playing for you and he’s making plays, nobody – they’ll forget that you took ‘him’ over whoever they wanted you to take," Agnew commented further. "We just stick to what we believe. No special formula or anything. Just stick to what we believe."