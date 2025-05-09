Lions Ahmed Hassanein Ready to 'Earn Everything'
New Detroit Lions defensive end Ahmed Hassanein seems to be an ideal fit for the organization's culture.
Bringing a relentless work ethic and a physical style of play, the Boise State product is viewed as a player who can seamlessly gel with how the Lions operate. On the heels of the team's first rookie minicamp practice, Hassanein was emphatic that he will take no handouts on his journey to becoming a contributor.
"Man, talk about grit. It's the grittiest team. Just perservering when hard challenges come. I'm the type of guy that when obstacles come, I'm gonna rise to it, I'm not gonna fall down," Hassanein explained. "I'm just looking forward to that. I look for hardships, I want to get better at stuff, because I don't want to take the easy way out. I want to earn everything. I don't want nothing to be given to me, I want to earn everything. Everything has to be earned. For whom much is given, much is required. They gave me so much, God gave me so much, that I'm gonna do my best to just give back to my teammates."
His first steps onto the grass at the team's Allen Park Performance Center were the culmination of a long journey, one that began with a childhood in Egypt. He didn't begin playing organized football until 2019, and as a result still has plenty of room to grow.
Hassanein withstood the challenges of the pre-draft process, enduring the grueling stretch of workouts, the Combine and his Pro Day to ultimately end up in Detroit.
"Just took it day by day. It was the longest four months of my life. But I took it day-by-day and just focused on what I need to get better at," Hassanein said. "I just followed the path and trusted God's plan, because I know he has a plan for me. I ended up in the best spot, the best team for me. Best coaching, and I'm really, really happy."
His attitude and play style has the Lions encouraged about the potential impact he could bring. Assistant general manager Ray Agnew believes he could wind up being a solid piece for the defense with some growth.
"All I will say about Ahmed is he’s relentless. He’s relentless. He plays the game the way we like to play. He plays it hard. He’s a second-effort rusher. He can win with hands as a rusher," Agnew said. "I think he’s got some upside as a rusher, and I think when Coach Rodgers gets his hands on him and coaches him up, the kid’s going to be a good player for us. We’re excited about him too. ... And then the passion this guy has for the game, you just love it. You’re going to see a relentless human being on the football field when you watch this guy play, so really excited about him also."
Focused on improvement
Part of Hassanein's acclimation to the NFL level will be dependant on how quickly he can get up to the speed of the NFL game. His effort won't be in question, as his film indicates how hard he's willing to work to have success.
Upon beginning his career, he wants to grow in a number of areas. Along with matching the physicality of NFL offensive linemen, Hassanein has goals to improve as a communicator and nail down the technical aspects of his pass-rush.
"My pass-rush can always get better. I can always be better in my techniqwue, my hand-placement, my technique, my get-off," Hassanein said. "My games, my stunts. Just collaborating, my communication, everything in football. I want to play special teams, I want to do everything. Whatever my team needs, I will be there for. So just getting better at technique, hand placement, get off, watching the ball, communication, watching pre-snap movement. All that stuff I need to get better at, and I'm just taking it day-by-day."
Some of his physicality can be traced back to his roots in cross-fit, which is centered around strength. He explained that in doing this, he learned valuable aspects in both weight training and communication.
In working out with a partner, he came to understand the importance of teamwork and communication. He also emphasized proper lifting fundamentals, as improper technique in working with heavy weights can lead to injury.
"It helped me a lot, especially with weight room," Hassanein said. "Cleans, snatches, bench press, it got me stronger to play at this level. So I'm really grateful."
First interactions with Dan Campbell
Hassanein quipped that he doesn't plan to wash the glove that he was wearing when he first shook hands with Dan Campbell.
His draft day phone call with the organization went viral, as he proclaimed that he would be willing to die on the field for his coaches and teammates. Now, after having met Campbell in person, he feels drawn to the style of the head coach and is excited to begin battling for him.
"He's an awesome guy," Hassanein said. "I'm just looking forward to learning from him off the field, on the field. He's an amazing coach, I couldn't ask for a better team to be at."