Day 2 NFL Draft Targets for the Lions

With the first round of the NFL Draft in the books, the Lions came away with cornerback Jeff Okudah at No. 3 overall.

Although a huge need has been filled in the secondary, there is still work to be done.

Most notably, the pass-rush, offensive line, running back and wide receiver departments could all use an upgrade.

With one pick in the second round and two more in the third, the Lions will have plenty of options on Day 2 of the draft.

Here are a few targets left on my big board that the Lions could pursue:

SECOND ROUND

A.J. Epenesa, EDGE, Iowa - A natural fit as a down defensive end that can also move inside, Epenesa was a first-round favorite for the Lions early in the pre-draft process.

Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama - The top safety prospect on many draft boards, McKinney can play all over the field. Not an immediate need for the Lions, but Patricia loves versatile safeties.

Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU - A bit surprising that Fulton is still on the board. The Lions just drafted Okudah. But, with how much the Lions' defense relies on man coverage, Fulton and Okudah could be a dominant duo for a long time.

Josh Jones, OT, Houston - Finding a tackle prospect like Jones who has the potential to play left tackle is rare in the second round.

Zack Baun, JACK, Wisconsin - A diluted urine sample at the combine could cause some concern. Baun, however, is one of the rare players to be able to both rush the pass and play off the ball at linebacker.

Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU - The Lions showed interest in Blacklock at the NFL combine. He can line up all across the defensive line, and has the potential to get to the quarterback.

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin - Taylor is a rare size/speed talent with elite production. He may not provide much in the pass game, but he could give the Lions a legit threat in the backfield.

Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado - Often pegged as a first-round pick, Shenault has tremendous ability after the catch. The Lions need to find a long-term player at the receiver position, such as Shenault, in this year's draft.

Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor - Mims shot up draft boards after his impressive performance at the combine. At 6-foot-3 and running under a 4.4 40-yard dash, he has the size, and can make spectacular catches in traffic.

Lloyd Cushenberry III, IOL, LSU - Widely considered the top interior lineman after Michigan's Cesar Ruiz, the Lions would fill a huge need at guard with Cushenberry. Cushenberry played center at LSU, and would give the Lions plenty of versatility on the inside of their offensive line.

Marlon Davidson, DT, Auburn - Derrick Brown's running mate at Auburn often showed up on film. Davidson is versatile and explosive with the ability to hold his ground.

Josh Uche, JACK, Michigan - Uche showed well at the Senior Bowl in front of the Lions' coaching staff at both off-ball linebacker and as a pass rusher.

THIRD ROUND

Robert Hunt, OL, Louisiana - Just a mountain of a man that has the athleticism to play right tackle. His mauler mentality projects well to guard for the Lions.

Zack Moss, RB, Utah - Moss breaks a ton of tackles, and has plenty of power in his game. And he isn't a liability in pass protection or the catching department, like a lot of bigger backs.

Bradlee Anae, EDGE, Utah - The Lions' coaching staff seemed to love Anae at the Senior Bowl, and even had a virtual interview with him last week. He was highly productive at Utah, but carries with him some athletic concerns. That hasn't stopped the Lions in the past, however.

Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC - He's a wideout that compares favorably to Kenny Golladay. Not only that, as Pittman can provide plenty of special teams value while he waits for his shot at receiver.

Khalid Kareem, DE, Notre Dame - Kareem has the length and run-stopping ability that the Lions covet as a down defensive end.

Jabari Zuniga, DE, Florida - As a four-year starter in the SEC, Zuniga has some twitch to his game and the ability to even play inside at defensive tackle on passing downs.

Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State - The Lions have shown plenty of interest in Dantzler. He's a man-corner that didn't, however, do himself any favors at the combine.

Lucas Niang, OT, TCU - If it wasn't for an injury setback last season, Niang could be going a lot higher than where he is currently projected.

Jonathan Greenard, EDGE, Florida - A solid all-around player that could line up at JACK and with his hand in the dirt in the Lions' defense.

Matt Hennessy, IOL, Temple - One of the most athletic interior linemen in the draft. He could compete for the starting right guard spot immediately and be a backup center.

Related

Lions Select Ohio State's Jeff Okudah at No. 3

Twitter Reacts to Lions Selecting CB Jeff Okudah