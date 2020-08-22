SI.com
Detroit Lions Training Camp: Day 5 Live Blog

John Maakaron

On Friday, Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia had the opportunity to discuss two players the organization will be counting on to be cornerstone pieces for several seasons to come. 

On Center Frank Ragnow:

“Frank Ragnow has really just continued to grow and develop every year. There’s probably not enough great things to say about him. He’s a great person -- just really turning into a tremendous player certainly at the center position. I think he has settled in to that after a year under his belt last year with that, and now really taking the lead of the communication and working with the quarterback and all of the things you need to do as a center to pull that group together. He’s done a phenomenal job."

On Linebacker Jahlani Tavai:

"At his position, specifically linebacker, there’s a lot to learn at that position. Certainly the first year you’re just trying to go through and make sure you know what you’re job is, and you can go out and execute at a high level and perform. As we work into Year 2, and we’re trying to expand the knowledge and concepts of what the defense does and push it into some of those areas where he can understand where to help and where the different positions have to go and broaden that command of the defense. I think that’s the biggest part of it for a linebacker is that you do tie together the back-end and the front-end in a manner with coverage and rush and making sure the defense is balanced and the communication and the control of that is really something with Jahlani that we’re trying to push further ahead."

Make sure to pay attention to and to check in with SI All Lions, as the daily news is analyzed and discussed throughout training camp. 

