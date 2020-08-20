SI.com
Detroit Lions Training Camp: Day 3 Live Blog

John Maakaron

As the first week of training camp practices continue, head coach Matt Patricia will emphasize adaptability and communication on the football field.

“We like to keep the competition high. Certainly, at some point you’d like to have some continuity all the way across the board because I think it helps with the communication" Patricia said Tuesday. 

"That’s something that we really stress to try to get our guys comfortable not being in that scenario because there are going to be changes week in, week out during the course of the season. Just getting used to having different guys out there and communicating and kind of also that next-man-up feel and being comfortable in those scenarios are critical for us. Right now, it’s just about competition. It’s about really just going out and seeing what skill set everybody has and how we can utilize that as we get into the season.”

Lions workout replacements for Jashon Cornell

As a result of defensive tackle Jashon Cornell going down Tuesday with a severe Achilles injury, Detroit worked out potential replacements in Will Clarke, Kendall Coleman, Jayrone Elliott, and Anthony Lanier Wednesday.

Who needs to have solid practices in the next few days?

Obviously, rookies will be struggling the most early on. Unfortunately for supporters of the Lions, Jeff Okudah has yet to make his presence felt in practice. Also, guard Logan Stenberg has not gotten off to the start he would have liked early in training camp. 

Make sure to pay attention to and to check in with SI All Lions, as the daily news is analyzed and discussed throughout training camp. 

I want to see Okudah rebound and Stafford keep being crisp in practice

