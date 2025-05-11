Detroit Lions Listed as Dallas Cowboys Toughest 2025 Opponent
The toughness of the Detroit Lions 2025 NFL schedule has been well-documented.
Heading into a new season, the Lions currently have the third-toughest schedule that features many playoff-caliber opponents. Many of Detroit's toughest challenges are expected to take place out on the road.
But despite what others think of Detroit's opponents, the league is also going to have to contend with Dan Campbell's squad.
In a recent Pro Football and Sports Network list examining the toughest game for all 32 teams, the Lions were listed as the toughest opponent for the Dallas Cowboys this year.
"America’s team has to travel to Detroit to face the team that America has fallen in love with recently. The Lions went into Jerry’s World in Week 6 of last season and won by 38 points," PFSN explained. "If a healthy Dak Prescott can post a competitive effort on the road against a top-tier team in the conference, it would go a long way toward proving that this team is ready to compete for a playoff spot in a strong NFC East."
Dallas must also contend with a tough NFC East schedule that features the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles.
The Cowboys will be playing the Lions this year at Ford Field, which is widely considered one of the toughest environments for opposing teams to win at.
Detroit has had a significant amount of success at their home stadium since Campbell has led the turnaround of the organization.
As PFSN expained, "Dallas has to travel to Philadelphia as well, something they do annually, but they are 5-4 in their past nine games against their divisional rival, and their general familiarity with them makes them, in my eyes, a little more prepared for that contest than the juggernaut that is the Lions."