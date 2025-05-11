All Lions

Detroit Lions Listed as Dallas Cowboys Toughest 2025 Opponent

Exploring the challenges the Lions could present the Cowboys in 2025!

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) is pursued by Dallas Cowboys cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (25)
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) is pursued by Dallas Cowboys cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (25) / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images
In this story:

The toughness of the Detroit Lions 2025 NFL schedule has been well-documented.

Heading into a new season, the Lions currently have the third-toughest schedule that features many playoff-caliber opponents. Many of Detroit's toughest challenges are expected to take place out on the road.

But despite what others think of Detroit's opponents, the league is also going to have to contend with Dan Campbell's squad.

In a recent Pro Football and Sports Network list examining the toughest game for all 32 teams, the Lions were listed as the toughest opponent for the Dallas Cowboys this year.

"America’s team has to travel to Detroit to face the team that America has fallen in love with recently. The Lions went into Jerry’s World in Week 6 of last season and won by 38 points," PFSN explained. "If a healthy Dak Prescott can post a competitive effort on the road against a top-tier team in the conference, it would go a long way toward proving that this team is ready to compete for a playoff spot in a strong NFC East."

Dallas must also contend with a tough NFC East schedule that features the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles.

The Cowboys will be playing the Lions this year at Ford Field, which is widely considered one of the toughest environments for opposing teams to win at.

Detroit has had a significant amount of success at their home stadium since Campbell has led the turnaround of the organization.

As PFSN expained, "Dallas has to travel to Philadelphia as well, something they do annually, but they are 5-4 in their past nine games against their divisional rival, and their general familiarity with them makes them, in my eyes, a little more prepared for that contest than the juggernaut that is the Lions."

More from Detroit Lions OnSI

feed

Published
John Maakaron
JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

Home/News