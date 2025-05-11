Roundtable: Lions Rookie Minicamp Main Takeaways
1. What was your biggest takeaway from Lions rookie minicamp?
Christian Booher: I think the biggest takeaway is how much the Lions went to Isaac TeSlaa on the first day during 7-on-7 drills. He was a constant target for tryout quarterback Cole Snyder, hauling in several passes. I also was intrigued by some of the veterans on the list of tryout players, namely Duke Shelley and Trevis Gipson. I'll be interested to see if the Lions decide to bring either player, or any of the tryout players for that matter, in for OTAs and training camp.
Vito Chirco: To me, Isaac TeSlaa, Ahmed Hassanein and Dominic Lovett each nailed their media sessions. While they each are also unfinished products and have room to grow, their ability to positively engage with the media has been a positive and has stood out to me.
From all the reporting done by Lions On SI, it's also important to note that the team got TeSlaa involved early and often in seven-on-seven drills, and cross-trained Tate Ratledge and Miles Frazer at multiple positions on the offensive line. Meanwhile, Lovett impressed on special teams, which is where the Georgia product is likely to log a majority of his snaps in 2025.
2. What do you expect from Isaac TeSlaa his rookie season?
Booher: I think TeSlaa will be contributor rotationally and in special packages to start his career, with potential for his role to increase if he demonstrates consistency. He's fortunate in that the Lions do not need him to come in and be a star, however there will be opportunities for him right away. I think TeSlaa could approach 35-or-so receptions, and will be a big play threat for the Lions by the end of the 2025 season.
Chirco: I know that the Lions think highly of him and that he's said all the right things in front of the media so far. However, I don't expect him to compete for anything more than No. 4 receiver reps in training camp this summer. I think he possesses enough upside to develop into a No. 3 receiver. But, that, to me, is going to happen with time, and isn't going to occur during his rookie season.
3. How intriguing is it to hear about Tate Ratledge getting early reps at center?
Booher: I was surprised to see that Ratledge was getting early reps at center, even with the coaching staff stating that he and Miles Frazier would be cross-trained. It could wind up being nothing more than just getting him some reps, but with the team having two players on the roster who have played plenty of center, it was interesting to see Ratledge be the guy they went with early.
I think it is certainly smart to have a player like Ratledge, who is likely a roster-lock on account of him being drafted in the second round, to have this sort of versatility as it come in handy for Detroit on game days.
Chirco: I believe it's very intriguing and smart. Starting center Frank Ragnow has missed a handful of games in recent seasons, and isn't going to play forever. And there have been murmurs that the four-time Pro Bowler has even recently contemplated retirement (although he has denied it every single time the topic has been broached).
So, I believe it's wise for the Lions to “groom” Ratledge to be Ragnow's successor (whenever that day comes). Additionally, the more positions that Ratledge can play along the offensive line, the higher the likelihood that the Georgia product will contribute to Detroit immediately. And that right there is a win-win for the Lions and the 2025 second-round pick.
4. Which UDFA has caught your attention?
Booher: There have been a couple undrafted free agent signings that have caught my eye. One is Indiana TE/FB Zach Horton, because he offers a unique skill set that could be perfect for Detroit's third tight end role. I also am intrigued by the contrast of the two receivers, Jackson Meeks and Jakobie Keeney-James. While Meeks is more of a physical and contested catch threat, Keeney-James is a burner who flies down the field.
Chirco: I'm going to go with wide receiver Jackson Meeks from Syracuse. Notably, he high-pointed and came down with a 50/50 ball over the top of cornerback Tavian Montgomery during practice Friday.
I'm also intrigued by the potential competition at running back brewing between Ohio's Anthony Tyus and Boston College's Kye Robichaux. As bigger backs, I think that both of them could come off the bench and perform the “Knuckles” role of David Montgomery.
5. Do you think Levi Onwuzurike will give up No. 91 to Tyleik Williams?
Booher: I think if the price is right, it will happen. The way this sometimes works for a player giving up their number is for them to buy out existing inventory of their jesey, so Williams could be required to pay Onwuzurike that amount.
Chirco: I think he eventually will. It'll just come at a cost. Usually, there is financial compensation involved in these jersey number exchanges. So, I'm guessing that Onwuzurike will have Williams pay him something in order to receive the No. 91 jersey (which was Williams’ jersey number at Ohio State).