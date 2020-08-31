SI.com
AllLions
Lions Training Camp Report: Danny Amendola Sits

John Maakaron

During his pre-practice media session Monday, Detroit head coach Matt Patricia expressed that Danny Amendola, Julian Okwara and Darryl Roberts will all be held out of practice for the day. 

Okwara was seen limping a bit during an intrasquad scrimmage over the weekend. 

Meanwhile, D'Andre Swift, Bo Scarbrough, Danny Shelton and Mike Ford will be out on the practice field, but in a limited capacity. 

Patricia explained the importance of the final week before roster cuts are made, which will be decided upon by Saturday.

"I think it's a big week," Patricia said. "I think it's a great opportunity. One of the things that we try to do as a staff is understand maybe where we are in the roster and some of the battles that we still have in front of us. Some of the guys that are competing for certain spots, we make sure that we put those guys in situations. I hate to manufacture the game, but sometimes we have to do that. We have to kind of manufacture those situations and see what the battle, see what the competition looks like and get a good evaluation. And we're going to have to do that this week."

Update

10:15 a.m. - Fullback Nick Bawden has been placed on injured reserved for the third time in three seasons. 

Defensive lineman Olive Sagapolu has been signed in a corresponding move.

