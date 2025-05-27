Detroit Lions Playing Miami Dolphins in Preseason Is Extremely Rare
The Detroit Lions playing the Miami Dolphins in the preseason has not occurred this century.
According to the Dolphins team website, "Lions-Dolphins, meanwhile, is almost a preseason anomaly. This will be the first time Detroit and Miami play in the preseason this century. The last time the two sides squared off in the preseason was a 31-10 win by Miami on Aug. 28, 1999. Before that, another 31-point output by Miami in 1981."
Dan Campbell has often expressed the benefits of breaking up the monotony of facing off against teammates on a daily basis.
Miami features a plethora of offensive weapons, including wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, that should put Detroit's young defense to the test.
A familiar face also now plays for the Dolphins. Ifeatu Melifonwu started his career playing in Motown. The talented defensive back had a surge of production late in the 2023 season, but suffered multiple injuries that hampered his availability for the duration of his four seasons in Detroit.
In 2024, Melifonwu suffered a pair of injuries that held him out until Week 15. He appeared in just four games, including the Divisional Round game against Washington. He signed a one-year deal with Miami in free agency.
“This guy, he’s a defensive back. I wouldn’t even say he’s a safety. He’s a defensive back,” coach Dan Campbell said during the NFL's annual meetings on April. “He can play, really, dime linebacker. He can play the safety position. He can play corner. He can pressure. He’s a matchup piece in coverage. Iffy was one of our original draft picks in '21. Wish him the best. You guys are going to love him down there, and he'll be a productive player."
Detroit is hoping to put together another set of joint practice against Houston prior to the preseason finale.