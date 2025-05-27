How Lions Can Best Utilize WR Jameson Williams in 2025
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams burst onto the scene in 2024, surpassing 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in his third NFL season.
Williams' usage has fluctuated throughout the early part of his career, as his volume of targets and production increased greatly in 2024. As a result, he's expected to be a big part of the Lions' offense again in the upcoming season.
On the latest episode of the 'Lone Wolves' podcast, co-host Christian Booher explained what Williams' role could be within new offensive coordinator John Morton's scheme in 2025.
"I think, for him, the biggest thing is to utilize (Williams) in the way that puts the most fear in defenses. What's the biggest thing that everybody talks about with Jameson Williams? Well, he can take the top off of defenses," Booher said. "When he runs these vertical routes, the defense puts their attention there. Sometimes, it's multiple guys worried about, 'Don't let Jamo beat you deep.' That may not result in Jameson Williams having 100 catches, but what it does is it opens up the middle of the field."
Williams' overall profile has greatly increased over his first three NFL seasons. He had just one catch in his first season, then 24 in his second season in which he missed the first four games due to a suspension.
However, in his third NFL season, the Alabama product saw a significant increase in overall usage. According to Pro Football Focus, Williams' target share (18.7 percent) and first-read target percentage (12.4 percent) were both career-best numbers.
His average depth of target also went down from 16 yards in 2023 to 11.6 in 2024, indicating that the Lions diversified his route tree and were able to use him in the short and intermediate passing game. This versatility of his targets could increase in 2025.
"When the Lions see man-to-man coverage, I wouldn't be surprised to see Williams running underneath routes just in an effort to separate from his defender in the middle of the field," Booher said. "Catch it, and then all of a sudden you just outrun your guy. I think Williams, to me, is gonna have a little bit of a diversified role in 2025."
Morton told reporters that he believes Williams will have a breakout year in 2025, as he has already been impressed by his speed and performance both on the field and in the meeting rooms.
If Williams continues to show this versatility beyond just his ability to stretch the field vertically, he will serve the Lions' offense greatly by being a threat at every level of the defense.