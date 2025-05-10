Detroit Lions' Tyleik Williams Wants a New Jersey Number
Detroit Lions rookie defensive tackle Tyleik Williams is hoping for an opportunity to secure a new jersey number.
At Ohio State, the talented defensive lineman wore No. 91 during his tenure playing in the Big Ten.
“Right now, you know, I tried to get 91,” Williams said. “But, you know, it's already taken. But hopefully I can get out of 78."
Currently, No. 91 is being occupied by his teammate Levi Onwuzurike. For players seeking to take over another number, financial compensation is often one route to take.
"But for right now, it’s 78 and, you know, I'm gonna stick with it and make it look good," said Williams. "But for right now, that's my number.”
Williams was limited in practice on the first day of rookie minicamp. He expressed it was a team decision due to the extended run the Buckeyes had in the College Football Playoffs.
While he is not out on the field, he still believes he can learn a new playbook by studying and watching film.
"I would say just mental reps. It's a new playbook. You got to learn, so I'm going to be in the film room with all the coaches, just learning as much as I can," Williams said. "So when I am on the field, getting more reps, I can do it at a high level."
Prank calls on draft night
Several of the Lions rookies were asked if they received prank calls on draft night. Most did not, but the No. 28 overall pick believes he may have been the target of a prank call, had he answered the phone.
When asked, Williams expressed, "I think I did. I didn't answer it, because it was not the area code of the team that was picking. I didn't answer, but I think I did get one. I looked at it, but I put it back down, because I knew something like that might happen. I was warned ahead of time. Just being smart."
Detroit's rookies emphasized the league should prioritize preventing that from occurring again, especially given the magnitude of the draft for so many people.