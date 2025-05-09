Observations: Tyleik Williams Limited at Lions Rookie Minicamp
The Detroit Lions began their trek toward training camp Friday with the start of rookie minicamp. From Friday through Sunday, the draft picks, undrafted free agents and tryout players will get acclimated to the Lions' scheme and compete for roster spots heading into OTAs, training camp and the preseason.
Friday marked the first portion of workouts open to the media of the new season, allowing for a first look at all of Detroit's newcomers. The headliner of the group is defensive tackle Tyleik Williams, who the team drafted 28th overall in this year's draft.
Detroit feels optimistic about the impact this group of rookies will have, even as the team's overall depth has grown stronger. The organization is very thorough in its player evaluation process, which allows them to feel strong conviction about the picks they make.
“Well, it started with Brad (Holmes) and Dan (Campbell) being on the same page, and the rest of us, we follow their lead. We’re not going to be pressured about what anybody says. If the guy doesn’t fit what we’re looking for, we’re just not going to take him," said assistant general manager Ray Agnew. "At the end of the day, when a guy’s playing for you and he’s making plays, nobody – they’ll forget that you took ‘him’ over whoever they wanted you to take. We just stick to what we believe. No special formula or anything – just stick to what we believe."
Here are observations from day one of Lions rookie minicamp.
First round pick Tyleik Williams was limited
Because the practice was non-contact, there was little opportunity for Lions' first-round pick Tyleik Williams to show off his trademark physicality. The Ohio State product is billed as a stout run-defender who will need to develop as a pass-rusher to become an every down player.
He was limited overall at practice, stating that team is limiting him due to the length of Ohio State's season in 2024. However, he did spend time working on conditioning by running the hill on the practice field.
He has demonstrated plenty of athleticism on tape throughout his time in college, and that is expected to translate to the professional level nicely.
"I think there’s a lot more growth with this kid," Agnew explained. "This kid’s got a lot of upside. I don’t think he’s reached his full potential yet. He’s got a chance to be a really, really good player for us. We were excited he was there for us to pick him. Great player. He’s got a chance to be a really, really good run player. I think he’s underrated as a pass rusher. He’s got some things he needs to be taught, and (Lions Defensive Line) Coach (Kacy) Rodgers, our new D-line coach, will do a great job teaching him. This kid has a chance to be a force in the middle."
Cross-training for offensive line
With the Lions returning four of their five starters, the newcomers will be competing for the lone starting job. As a result, utilizing these practice opportunities to try to maximize each player's versatility will be very important.
Agnew explained that the Lions plan to cross-train both Tate Ratledge and Miles Frazier, which is similar to what they've done with previously drafted offensive linemen. Early on in practice, Ratledge lined up at center, while Frazier was at right guard. Rounding out that offensive line grouping were Bryce Benhart at left tackle, Mason Miller at right tackle and Kingsley Eguakun at left guard.
“We cross-train all our guys, we always do that. (Offensive line coach) Hank (Fraley) and (assistant offensive line coach) Steve (Oliver), they do a great job with those guys. We trust them tremendously, I know Dan trusts them," Agnew said. "I just think they do a great job with them. These guys, you understand how much these guys can do mentally when you go through the process and you vet them and you find out how much they can handle mentally. Both of those guys can handle all of it, so we feel good about it.”
WR Isaac TeSlaa was active early
The nature of Friday's practice gave TeSlaa an opportunity to show off his ability, as the Lions conducted 7-on-7 drills. He caught a pass from tryout quarterback Cole Snyder early in the session, then had another broken up by veteran cornerback Duke Shelley.
Agnew praised TeSlaa's performance as a blocker at the Senior Bowl, as well as his athleticism and toughness. His ability as a hands-catcher was on display, as he rarely pins receptions to his body. He'll need to continue developing his route tree, but there is a solid foundation of skills within the third-round receiver.
He also comes to Detroit with some added scrutiny, as the team traded three third-round picks to move up in the draft and get him. Rather than feel pressure, though, he is using that as motivation.
"That puts a chip on my shoulder. Gives me a responsibility to go out there and prove and show why they traded those picks to go up and get me," TeSlaa said after practice. "It puts a chip on my shoulder, and it gives me another reason to go out there and make plays and go hard."
Moving forward, the Lions want TeSlaa to develop as an outside receiver after spending most of his time at Arkansas in the slot. The adjustment will be one that requires time. He'll need to become used to facing press coverage on the outside after being predominately in the slot among other aspects of development.
“I think facing press coverage, things like that. I think he’ll be fine, though. (Wide Receivers coach) Scottie (Montgomery) will teach him well," Agnew said. "The kid learns fast, so he’ll be fine. That’s just the biggest thing. In this league, guys can get their hands on you, and they’re pretty good at press coverage. That will be the one thing he has to get over.
Ahmed Hassanein needs time to develop
The Lions waited until the sixth-round to address the edge rusher position, as they drafted Boise State's Ahmed Hassanein. A big, physical defender, Hassanein is still relatively new to football and will likely need time to develop before he's able to be a consistent contributor.
Like Williams, Hassanein was limited in what he could put on display due to the practice not having contact drills. However, his size and frame stand out, and there's no doubting his desire to learn after his comments following being drafted by the team.
Currently, players such as Marcus Davenport and Josh Paschal are ahead of Hassanein on the depth chart. His quickest path to playing time could be in a rotational role.
“I just think some growth. It will be some growing pains on this level because you’ve got pretty good football players on this level," Agnew said. "I just see him as he gets taught more tools in his toolbelt as far as a pass rusher – using his hands better, learning when to rush with leverage, learning when you have the sweet spot and turn the corner, so just learning some nuances of the game.”
Veteran tryout players
The Lions brought in seven players with NFL experience to try out during rookie minicamp. Headlining the group is five-year veteran outside linebacker Trevis Gipson, who has 11 career sacks including seven in the 2021 season for the Chicago Bears.
Gipson appeared in five games last season for the Seattle Seahawks, playing 47 defensive snaps. Another intriguing tryout player is seventh-year cornerback Duke Shelley, who played one game last year for the New York Giants.
Shelley stood out during 7-on-7 drills, breaking up a pass intended for TeSlaa and playing tight coverage throughout the day. He has appeared in 53 games with 11 starts over his first six seasons.
Among the other players with NFL experience in Allen Park for the weekend are former Michigan State defensive lineman Raequan Williams, former Chargers nose tackle Breiden Fehoko and Flint native and Ferris State alum wide receiver Malik Taylor.
Quarterback spotlight
The Lions have just one quarterback in action at rookie minicamp, Eastern Michigan's Cole Snyder. A journeyman who played for three colleges during his career, Snyder was in charge of piloting the offense throughout the day.
Snyder appeared in 47 games over six seasons in college, including three years at Rutgers, two at Buffalo and the last at Eastern Michigan. In that span, he completed 58 percent of his passes for 7,987 yards, 47 touchdowns and 26 interceptions.
He struck up an early connection with TeSlaa, while also hitting Jackson Meeks, tryout tight end Luke Deal and running back Kye Robichaux throughout the 7-on-7 period.
Quick hitters
1.) Dan Jackson looked athletic in individual drills and 7-on-7 sessions, flying around the field in pursuit of the ball. He is a fluid mover and showcased good closing speed.
2.) Jackson Meeks, an undrafted wide receiver out of Syracuse who reportedly signed with $200,000 guaranteed, made a nice catch during team drills.
3.) Four members of the Lions' practice squad from last season were present for minicamp, including safety Erick Hallett, offensive lineman Kingsley Eguakun, defensive lineman Isaac Ukwu and linebacker DaRon Gilbert.
4.) Houston defensive lineman Keith Cooper Jr. was initially reported to be part of the Lions' undrafted free agent class. However, he was not among the announced UDFA signings and is listed as being with the team on a tryout basis.