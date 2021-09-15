Tyrell Williams, Kevin Strong Miss Wednesday Practice

Two Detroit Lions were not spotted at Wednesday's practice at the Allen Park practice facility.

The Detroit Lions returned to the practice field on Wednesday to begin their preparations for the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football.

There were no new players out on the practice field, as the organization has yet to fill the two open roster positions, created by placing cornerback Jeff Okudah on injured reserve and waiving offensive lineman Tommy Kraemer on Tuesday.

Wideout Tyrell Williams remains in concussion protocol, and defensive tackle Kevin Strong was also not observed practicing at the team's Allen Park facility.

Williams was on the receiving end of an illegal hit from 49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt, while Strong left the field with a lower-body injury at the same time Okudah left the game.

Roster moves

The Lions announced a series of moves to their practice squad, as wideout Geronimo Allison was brought back after not making the Lions' original 53-man roster.

Additionally, wideout Sage Surratt was let go from the practice squad, while cornerback Daryl Worley was added.

Areas roster needs to clean up prior to divisional matchup

Lions head coach Dan Campbell noted in his media session following the conclusion of the season opener that there was plenty his team needed to clean up, prior to suiting up to play on national television Monday night.

"The defense, we don’t get our first stop until the third quarter. I mean, really, we did get the turnover, but they scored on every possession after that," Campbell explained. "So, now, you feel like you’re trying to stay true to who you are offensively, but now, you get forced in kind of a world that you’re not in. We had tackles for losses in our run game, we’re not capitalizing on third down. I think we were 27 percent. It’s not good enough. And then, two-for-five on fourth certainly isn’t good enough. So, it was truly a team effort. It was truly a team effort, and it just got out of hand early."

