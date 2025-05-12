All Lions

Detroit Lions Will Not Face Philadelphia Eagles to Start 2025 Season

Eagles will play a divisional opponent to kickoff the 2025 season.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill (54) reacts to a play against Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1)
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill (54) reacts to a play against Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Detroit Lions will not play the Philadelphia Eagles to start the 2025 season.

On Monday morning, it was officially announced the defending Super Bowl champions will host their division rivals, at home, to officially kickoff a new season.

The Dallas Cowboys, who hired Brian Schottenheimer as their new head coach, will travel to Lincoln Financial Field to play an Eagles team that were able to dominate the Kansas City Chiefs in last year's Super Bowl.

With Detroit having a strong season in 2024, there had been some discussion of Dan Campbell's squad being the opponent to face the Eagles in Week 1. After the Lions were stunned by the Commanders early in the playoffs, many wondered how the team would have fared against the Eagles, if they had remained healthy.

Related: Detroit Lions Listed as Dallas Cowboys Toughest Opponent

Amon-Ra St. Brown expressed on his podcast several months ago that Detroit would have been a great option in primetime against the NFC east powerhouse.

"Eagles have the home opener next year because they won the Super Bowl," St. Brown explained. "Can I read you the list of teams that could potentially be in that first game? Commanders, Cowboys, Giants, Bears, Lions, Raiders, Rams, Broncos. Out of all those teams, if you're the NFL, who are you putting in there?"

St. Brown and his brother Equanimeous both agreed the Lions were a solid matchup for Philadelphia.

"That's what I'm saying. So we might be playing Week 1 at Lincoln Financial Field," St. Brown said. "You would see with our healthy defense, how that s**t operates."

On Wednesday evening, the full NFL schedule will be released at 8 p.m ET and will be aired on NFL Network, NFL.com, the NFL app and NFL+.

More from Detroit Lions OnSI

feed

Published
John Maakaron
JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

Home/News