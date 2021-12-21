Skip to main content
    Detroit Tigers First Base Coach Kimera Bartee Passed Away: Club 'Shocked and Saddened'

    Detroit Tigers mourn the loss of their first base coach.
    Author:

    Detroit Tigers first base coach Kimera Bartee, who played fours seasons with the Tigers from 1996-199, died on Monday after collapsing.

    According to the Detroit Free Press, "Bartee's cause of death is unknown, but the Tigers were not aware of any illness. Tigers general manager Al Avila and manager AJ Hinch have spoken to Bartee's father, Jerry Bartee, to offer their condolences and support."

    Bartee, 49, was visiting his father in Omaha, Nebraska, when he experienced a medical emergency. 

    "All of us in the Tigers baseball family were shocked and saddened," Tigers general manager Al Avila said in a statement via the Free Press. "Throughout his time in our organization as both a player and a coach, Kimera was known as a kind soul but intense competitor who did his best every day to elevate those around him to do great things. While Tigers fans got used to seeing him in the first base coach's box, Kimera's impact on our ballclub went far deeper and will be sorely missed. The thoughts and prayers of everyone in the organization are with Kimera's family and friends, and his memory and spirt will never be forgotten."

    Prior to the 2021 season, Detroit hired Bartee as their roving outfield and baserunning coordinator. 

    In July, Bartee was named first base coach and was set to have the same role in 2022 on A.J. Hinch's staff. 

    He finished his six-year career career with a batting average of .216 with 36 stolen bases and 90 career hits.

    bartee5

