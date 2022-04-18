'I Said Nothing Disrespectul': De'Veon Smith Defends Himself After Chicken Salad Debacle

Former Michigan Wolverines running back De'Veon Smith was cut by the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL.

A video was released online showing head coach Kirby Wilson informing Smith of the violation he felt occurred.

According to Sports Illustrated, "In a video showing Smith receiving the news from Wilson, it becomes clear that the violation in question stems from, as Wilson viewed it, a “disrespectful” interaction between Smith and a team staff member who was serving lunch."

Smith ran for more than 2,000 yards and 22 touchdowns in four collegiate seasons with the Wolverines from 2013 to ’16.

According to Smith, he was offered chicken salad, but asked if he could have pizza instead due to his dislike of what he was offered.

When told he could not change meals, Smith explained to Wilson the staffer asked him whether that would be a problem, to which he replied yes.

Smith took to social media on Monday afternoon to defend himself, after many saw the video online for the first time.

He posted, "I SAID NOTHING DISRESPECTFUL OR DID ANYTHING DISRESPECTFUL!"

Here is a sample of the reaction to Wilson defending himself in the viral video.

