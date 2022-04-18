'I Said Nothing Disrespectul': De'Veon Smith Defends Himself After Chicken Salad Debacle
Former Michigan Wolverines running back De'Veon Smith was cut by the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL.
A video was released online showing head coach Kirby Wilson informing Smith of the violation he felt occurred.
According to Sports Illustrated, "In a video showing Smith receiving the news from Wilson, it becomes clear that the violation in question stems from, as Wilson viewed it, a “disrespectful” interaction between Smith and a team staff member who was serving lunch."
Smith ran for more than 2,000 yards and 22 touchdowns in four collegiate seasons with the Wolverines from 2013 to ’16.
According to Smith, he was offered chicken salad, but asked if he could have pizza instead due to his dislike of what he was offered.
When told he could not change meals, Smith explained to Wilson the staffer asked him whether that would be a problem, to which he replied yes.
Recommended Lions Articles
Lions Select Kayvon Thibodeaux and Treylon Burks in Latest PFF Mock Draft
The Detroit Lions select an EDGE rusher and a wideout in PFF's latest mock draft.
Detroit Lions Will Meet with Liberty Quarterback Malik Willis
The Detroit Lions have scheduled their second pre-draft visit with a quarterback, as Malik Willis is scheduled to make an official pre-draft visit.
List of Detroit Lions Who Can Earn Workout Bonuses
Several Detroit Lions have the opportunity to earn bonuses, as the offseason program is set to begin.
Smith took to social media on Monday afternoon to defend himself, after many saw the video online for the first time.
He posted, "I SAID NOTHING DISRESPECTFUL OR DID ANYTHING DISRESPECTFUL!"
Here is a sample of the reaction to Wilson defending himself in the viral video.
- Subscribe to the AllLions podcast on iTunes
- Like and follow AllLions on Facebook
- Follow us on Twitter: @detroitpodcast @vitojerome
- @llamorandier @danielkellybook @CBooher_ @camrenclouthier
- Follow Detroit Sports Podcast on Instagram: @detroitsports_podcast
Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.