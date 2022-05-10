Skip to main content

Did Lions Add Enough to Avoid Being Last Place NFC North Team?

How much can the Detroit Lions improve in 2022?

The Detroit Lions have finished in last place in the NFC North the past four seasons. 

In year two of the new regime that included a second year of adding free agents and eight new drafted players, general manager Brad Holmes and Co. are hoping the players targeted will contribute to more victories in 2022. 

Detroit added offensive weapons in wideouts DJ Chark and Jameson Williams while continuing to build their defensive line through the draft. 

Compared to the rest of the teams in the division, the Lions' 2022 draft class has been reviewed quite favorably by both local and national pundits. 

The Green Bay Packers, the class of the division the past several seasons, lost a significant offensive weapon when wideout Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Both the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears underwent major overhauls to their coaching staff and front offices since the conclusion of the 2021 season. 

Many draft analysts and pundits have been down on the collective moves made by the Chicago Bears

In a recent list of 10 bold NFL predictions for the upcoming season, NFL reporter Jason La Canfora explained why he believes Detroit will not finish the 2022 season in the basement of the division. 

"Low bar to clear but they are finally ready to clear it. I love their draft, as is well documented at this point. I hated the Bears draft and, well, basically their entire offseason. Justin Fields is gonna get clobbered. Detroit is actually going to get better. They will play a weak schedule. They are poised to make gains."

