Gamblers Betting on Lions' Dan Campbell to Win Coach of the Year

With expectations rising for the 2022 Detroit Lions, sports bettors across the country have begun to show support for Dan Campbell.

The Lions head coach has received a plethora of bets, according to a report from Caesars Sportsbook editorial writer Max Meyer. In a tweet Monday, Meyer wrote that Campbell has received “triple the tickets and double the money as anyone else to win Coach of the Year.”

Because of this action, Campbell’s odds of winning have shifted from 60/1 to 25/1 across the past week.

Meyer’s sportsbook isn’t the only that has seen an uptick in Campbell’s odds, as other prominent sportsbooks have him at +2000 to win the award.

As of now, Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley is a common favorite to win the award. He is currently at +1400. The latter has him tied with both Doug Pederson of Jacksonville and Brian Daboll of the New York Giants as top picks for the honor.

Other candidates bettors are placing action on include Denver Broncos head man Nathaniel Hackett and first-year Miami Dolphins sideline boss Mike McDaniel, who are tied for second at +1800.

The Lions are coming off a 3-13-1 performance in Campbell’s first year as head coach.

However, the team finished the season strongly with a win over division rival Green Bay, and the performance of the offense created a plethora of optimism surrounding the future.

Among the key pieces returning are wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, tight end T.J. Hockenson and running back D’Andre Swift. The defense is anchored by safety Tracy Walker III and 2022 No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson.

With Hutchinson and No. 12 overall pick Jameson Williams leading an eight-player '22 draft class, the Lions are planning to unleash young firepower.

Once Williams fully recovers from an ACL injury suffered in the College Football Playoff national championship game, he figures to become a key part of the offense.

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was named Coach of the Year in 2021, after leading his team to the top seed in the AFC with a 12-5 record.

The Lions have had two coaches win the award, with Wayne Fontes being the last to claim it in 1991.