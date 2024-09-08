Report: DJ Reader 'Not Quite Ready' to Play Against Rams
The Detroit Lions are going to be without veteran DJ Reader for their 2024 season debut.
According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, "Lions DT DJ Reader, attempting to return from a significant injury, is not quite ready to return to play, sources say. Next week is a more realistic timeline."
The former Cincinnati Bengals defensive lineman has been steadily working his way back from a torn right quad muscle suffered last season against the Minnesota Vikings, an injury he also suffered in his left leg back in 2020.
“At the beginning, I guess you have those initial thoughts (you might be done) because it’s tough to come back from. Learning how to rehab all the time and always spending your time doing that process is tough," Reader said, via the Dayton Daily News. "It can get mentally taxing, but I think, in my head, just I feel like I’ve got a lot of good ball left in me. I mean, I feel like this was one of my better years, and I don’t really want to end it that way. I’ve got a lot left in me, so just rehab it and get back.”
Lions Elevate Tom Kennedy, Kyle Peko, Sign Chris Smith to Active Roster
Detroit decided to add two defensive tackles for the game against the Rams, which hinted at the fact the 30-year-old may not debut Week 1. Chris Smith was signed to the active roster, while Kyle Peko was also elevated from the practice squad.
Dan Campbell had also previously indicated the initial plan was for Reader to debut in Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Reader has been steadily improving, since his return to the practice field, after missing the majority of his first training camp with the Lions.