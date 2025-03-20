D.J. Reed Contract Details Explored
The Detroit Lions have added depth to their cornerback room with the addition of D.J. Reed.
Formerly with the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks and New York Jets, Reed brings seven years of experience to a Lions defense that is hoping to make a push for a championship. After losing the most experienced player at the position from a year ago, the Lions promptly brought in a new veteran in Reed.
The veteran defender can serve as a mentor for the young players at the position, namely 2024 draft picks Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw. Additionally, he brings the ability to be a huge part of the secondary with enough prowess to compete with the talented receivers in the NFC North division.
Reed comes to Detroit on a three-year deal worth $48 million, giving him an average annual value (AAV) of $16 million per season. The value of his contract will bring expectations, but he's not changing the type of player he is due to the amount he's going to make.
“It’s the standard I set for myself. I made a promise to myself to, I call it empty the tank, to give my all," Reed said. "And once I’m done, whenever that is, whether it’s after this contract, whether I play longer. When I’m done playing, I want to be able to say I gave everything to the game. That’s something that I look myself in the face and say, ‘That’s how I want to operate.’ So it doesn’t matter if I get paid, it doesn’t matter if I’m not paid. I’m gonna play the same regardless of whatever the situation is, that’s just how I operate.”
In his contract, Reed has $32 million guaranteed at signing. His salary is fully guaranteed for each of the first two seasons of the deal, and the team has a $13.645 million option bonus it can excercise in 2027.
Additionally, there are four void years tacked onto the contract for salary cap purposes.
Here is a breakdown of Reed's three-year contract, with details courtesy of OverTheCap.
2025
Base salary: $1,255,000 (Fully guaranteed)
Prorated signing bonus: $3,047,000
Prorated option bonus: $0
Cap number: $4,722,000
Regular roster bonus: $0
Per-game roster bonus: $510,000
Cap percentage: 1.5%
2026
Base salary: $14,490,000 (Fully guaranteed)
Prorated signing bonus: $3,047,000
Prorated option bonus: $0
Cap number: $18,047,000
Regular roster bonus: $0
Per-game roster bonus: $510,000
Cap percentage: 6.1%
2027
Base salary: $1,345,000
Prorated signing bonus: $3,047,000
Prorated option bonus: $2,729,000
Cap number: $8,131,000
Regular roster bonus: $500,000
Per-game roster bonus: $510,000
Cap percentage: 2.6%
2028
Base salary: Void
Prorated signing bonus: $3,047,000
Option bonus: $2,729,000
Cap number: $17,010,000
Regular roster bonus: Void
Per-game roster bonus: Void
2029
Base salary: Void
Prorated signing bonus: $3,047,000
Option bonus: $2,729,000
Cap number: $0
Regular roster bonus: Void
Per-game roster bonus: Void
2030
Base salary: Void
Prorated signing bonus: $0
Option bonus: $2,729,000
Cap number: $0
Regular roster bonus: Void
Per-game roster bonus: Void
2031
Base salary: Void
Prorated signing bonus: $0
Option bonus: $2,729,000
Cap number: $0
Regular roster bonus: Void
Per-game roster bonus: Void