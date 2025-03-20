One DT Lions Could Select in Every Round of NFL Draft
The Detroit Lions could certainly target the interior defensive line to add help in the 2025 NFL draft.
The Lions currently have a pick in six of the seven rounds, with the team currently not possessing a fifth-round pick. That could certainly change with the team should it acquire one in the draft.
With seven rounds, the Lions will have plenty of opportunities and options to choose from in this year's draft when it comes to defensive linemen.
Here is one interior lineman the Lions could select in every round of the NFL draft.
First round
Tyleik Williams, Ohio State
Williams is a versatile defender who could line up in a number of areas in the trenches. This versatility drew him the pro comparison of Alim McNeill from NFL.com, and the way he maneuvers with leverage and quickness in 1-on-1 matchups makes it easy to see the similarities.
The defender has pass-rush productivity in his toolkit despite being more stout against the run. He produced 11.5 sacks during his four seasons at Ohio State, and brings a winning pedigree after closing his collegiate career with a national championship.
Second round
Deone Walker, Kentucky
Walker is a big, bruising defender who measured at 6-foot-7, 345 pounds. He does have some physical limitations in terms of agility, but in terms of pure size he will be a tough matchup for many offensive linemen on the interior.
Despite the concerns, Walker remains an intriguing prospect because of both his size and his versatility. He can bump out to a five-technique and set the edge as well as rush the passer. He was not as productive as a pass-rusher in 2024, but had 7.5 sacks the season before. He's another chess piece that could make him the perfect Kacy Rodgers project.
Third round
Aeneas Peebles, Virginia Tech
Though conventionally undersized, Peebles does have plenty of ability to get after opposing passers. His trademark trait is his ability to win off the ball, which allows him to get to the opposing quarterback. He plays with a solid understanding of leverage and as a result can generate mismatches with his quickness.
Peebles does have short arms that can limit his ability to snap off of blocks against longer blockers, but he can also leverage his way into the backfield. If he can establish solid counters against NFL competition, Peebles will be a steal in the middle rounds of this year's draft.
Fourth round
J.J. Pegues, Ole Miss
One of the more fun players to evaluate in this year's draft is Pegues, who brings a mountain of versatility. During his time in college between stints at Auburn and Ole Miss, Pegues handled duties at wildcat quarterback, fullback and tight end in addition to playing defensive tackle.
He's among the more athletic players at the position in this year's class, and could wind up being impactful in different ways. Pegues looked comfortable doing on-field drills as a fullback at the Combine following his defensive line workout, and this type of versatility screams potential Lion.
Fifth round
Tonka Hemingway, South Carolina
A five-year contributor at South Carolina who was a big part of the Gamecocks' defense, Hemingway is likely slated to line up over the guard or on the outside shoulder at the NFL level. He doesn't quite have the anchor to play the nose tackle, and working as a four- or five-technique would be likely the ideal situation ata the NFL level.
Hemingway is a former all-state basketball player with athletic feet. He's a nimble player who has played some on the edge in college. While that likely won't be the case at the NFL level, his ability to do several things well could wind up making him an asset.
Sixth round
Ty Robinson, Nebraska
Robinson was one of the fastest defensive linemen at the Combine. He weight in a little bit llight for the defensive interior, but his speed plays for certain. His motor shows up on tape, as he plays with a relentless drive that shines through.
In order to unlock the best version of himself, Robinson will have to fine-tune his ability to shed blocks. His toughness will help him stick, but his overall effectiveness will likely be determined by whether or not he can develop crafty counters to blocks thrown at him by opponents.
Seventh round
Howard Cross III, Notre Dame
Cross is another versatile option who could play on the inner-most interior or kick out to set the edge as a defensive end. He has a connection to the Lions' coaching staff, as his father Howard Cross Jr. played for the New York Giants for 13 years as a tight end, including the final three years of his career with Lions coach Dan Campbell.
The defender totaled 28 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and four sacks last season for the Fighting Irish. He needs to fine tune his rush ability and is a little light for the interior, but he's a crafty player with many of the tools needed to be successful.