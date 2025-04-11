NFL Draft Analyst Likes Lions Drafting Two EDGE Rushers
The Detroit Lions have been willing in the past to target two players in the draft who play the same position, but fill different roles.
With the team having a need at the defensive end position, it is conceivable general manager Brad Holmes could target two pass-rushers in the upcoming draft.
On the latest episode of "Locked on Lions" hosted by Matt Dery, NFL draft analyst Nick Baumgardner shared why he had the Lions drafting two edge rushers with back-to-back picks in his latest mock draft.
"In my last mock that I did recently, I did a three round mock, and I think I had J.T. Tuimoloau from Ohio State in the second round going to the Lions and then Josiah Stewart in the third going to the Lions. And to me, that's exactly like what they did last year with that corner position -- where guys are falling, they like these guys a lot, it's still an area of need. Let's just go take care of it right now," said Baumgardner. "I really like the idea of getting two young guys who aren't the same player."
Tuimoloau could play on early downs and be stout against the run, while Stewart could be similar to James Houston, asked to pass rush in very clear passing downs and on third down.
"J.T. would be kind of your edge setter who plays maybe on first and second down, cleans up against the run and works to get Aidan (Hutchinson) in favorable matchups opposite of him," Baumgardner said. "Stewart would be able to come in and just be a designated pass rusher. ..."
Last season, Detroit had a clear need in the secondary and decided to add a clear starter in Terrion Arnold and a player who was expected to compete at nickel cornerback in Ennis Rakestraw.
"We saw this last year with Terrion (Arnold) and (Ennis) Rackstraw, those guys came in and were close. They developed a bond there, they pushed each other. I think they're going to grow together. And I like that idea of fostering sort of someone that a young guy can lean on a little bit on a roster right now that's going to be really hard to come in and immediately make a huge splash.
"So, I don't hate that idea at all. I think that Stewart would be a really good fit here. But I almost feel like in addition to another guy. I don't know if he's enough on on his own," Baumgardner continued. "I would worry that it would be too much like a James Houston -- where you're wondering if you're getting enough out of him, just because he is small but a very good athlete, for sure."