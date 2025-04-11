All Lions

Lions Mock Draft Roundup: Tennessee EDGE Is Popular Selection

Lions strengthen EDGE position in 12th mock draft roundup for 2025 draft.

Vito Chirco

James Pearce Jr. during Tennessee Pro Day 2025, at University of Tennessee, Tuesday, March 11, 2025.
James Pearce Jr. during Tennessee Pro Day 2025, at University of Tennessee, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

It's time for the 12th Detroit Lions OnSI mock draft roundup for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Over the last week, the Lions have prioritized strengthening their pass-rush at No. 28 overall.

Let’s take a look now at who the draft analysts have Lions general manager Brad Holmes selecting in the first round.

EDGE Mike Green, Marshall

Green is presently being selected by the following: 

NFL.com (Rhett Lewis), Athlon Sports (Luke Easterling)

As Easterling writes, “Even before last year's barrage of injuries along the defensive front, the Lions were already in need of another talented edge rusher to line up opposite Aidan Hutchinson. This year's class is extremely deep, and could leave an explosive player like Green still on the board here, despite leading the nation in sacks last season.”

EDGE Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M

Stewart is currently being picked by the following: 

FOX Sports (Nick Wright)

Offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona 

Savaiinaea is currently being projected by the following: 

NFL.com (Chad Reuter)

As Reuter writes, “It's tough for me to project anyone else to the Lions. Savaiinaea's combination of toughness and mobility make him a great fit to replace Kevin Zeitler at right guard, where Savaiinaea played at Arizona as a freshman and sophomore.”

Defensive tackle Kenneth Grant, Michigan

Grant is presently being mocked by the following: 

Pro Football Network (Joe DeLeone)

Offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr., Oregon

Conerly is presently being selected by the following: 

CBS Sports (Josh Edwards) 

As Edwards pens, “Detroit has been associated with edge rushers often in the first round but offensive tackle is hardly ever mentioned. Taylor Decker will turn 32 in August and the Lions would save nearly $12 million toward the salary cap next offseason. The opportunity for Josh Conerly to sit and learn behind Decker for a year is appealing.”

EDGE Mykel Williams, Georgia 

Williams is presently being mocked by the following: 

The Detroit News

EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College 

Ezeiruaku is currently being drafted by the following: 

ESPN (Mel Kiper Jr.), The Draft Network (Keith Sanchez), The 33rd Team (Marcus Mosher), FOX Sports (Ben Arthur), Pro Football Network (Justin Lewis)

As Kiper opines, “The Lions' defense was hammered by injuries last season. Even before the injured reserve started filling up, though, the edge rush depth chart was concerning. Aidan Hutchinson -- who is coming off a leg injury -- needs a running mate. The only other Detroit edge rusher with more than three sacks last season was Za'Darius Smith (four), who was acquired at midseason and released this spring."

Offensive lineman Donovan Jackson, Ohio State

Jackson is currently being mocked by the following: 

CBS Sports (Peter Prisco), Yahoo! Sports (Nate Tice)

As Tice writes, “Christian Mahogany, a 2024 draft pick, looks like he will be the future starter at right guard for the Lions, but I still think the Lions are going to keep adding talent to the tip of the spear of their franchise. Jackson played admirably as a tackle after Josh Simmons was injured, but his best path as a professional is staying inside at guard. While the Lions might prefer a lineman with true inside-outside versatility for a possible Taylor Decker successor, Jackson has the size, power and athleticism to be a needle-mover at the position and will keep the cupboard full for offensive line coach Hank Fraley.”

EDGE James Pearce Jr., Tennessee

Pearce is presently being drafted by the following: 

Pro Football Network (Brentley Weissman), The 33rd Team (Ian Valentino), Pro Football Focus (Mason Cameron)

As Cameron writes, “Pearce's body of work is undeniably that of a first-round prospect, although his draft stock has dropped. The junior out of Tennessee boasts one of the most impressive grading profiles in a class full of great pass rushers, having placed in the 96th percentile or better in PFF pass-rush grade on true pass sets, PFF grade without play action and pass-rush win rate.”

Offensive lineman Kelvin Banks, Texas 

Banks is presently being mocked by the following: 

The Athletic (Nick Baumgardner)

As Baumgardner pens, “The Lions’ biggest need is edge, and it also wouldn’t shock me should Brad Holmes try to get younger at receiver — Jameson Williams’ long-term future on the roster is anything but certain. But Detroit also has uncertainty at guard. Banks, a college tackle, should translate well to a guard spot in the NFL and could potentially be a long-term answer opposite Sewell.”

Offensive guard Tyler Booker, Alabama

Booker is currently being drafted by the following: 

Sports Illustrated (Matt Verderame; Lions trade down with Eagles to No. 32 overall), Pro Football Network (Reese Decker)

As Decker pens, “Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes have done a remarkable job building and establishing a strong identity for their organization. They have a relentless focus on finding smart, tough, and dependable players who align with their culture—and they refuse to compromise. With the loss of Kevin Zeitler to the Titans in free agency, fortifying the offensive line has become a top priority.

Booker, at 6’5” and 325 pounds, is a young talent who has renowned leadership skills. He’s a powerful presence in both pass protection and the run game, excelling at delivering a dominant first punch while maintaining excellent pad level. He’s a Day 1 starter who can add a physical presence to the offense.”

EDGE Nic Scourton, Texas A&M

Scourton is presently being mocked by the following: 

CBS Sports (Chris Trapasso), Pro Football Network (guest writer Jeff Risdon)

As Risdon expresses, “The Lions are in need of a long-term starting EDGE to play opposite Aidan Hutchinson. Nic Scourton fits the Detroit Lions’ “crush the can” pass rush style with his long frame and power-to-speed approach.

Still just 20 years old, Scourton showed his ability to be consistently impactful while at Purdue, though that waned in his one year with the Aggies. This pick is a bet that the Lions coaching staff can rediscover the double-digit sack potential Scourton offered earlier in his college career.”

Offensive lineman Grey Zabel, North Dakota State

Zabel is currently being projected by the following: 

DetroitLions.com (Tim Twentyman), Lions OnSI (Emmett Matasovsky), CBS Sports (Ryan Wilson), Tankathon

As Twentyman writes, “Zabel showed at the Senior Bowl he can handle the step up in competition. He started at four different spots along the offensive line in college and when he moved to center at the Senior Bowl he was probably the most consistent of the bunch. The Lions love that kind of versatility upfront.

Zabel could compete for a starting spot at guard right away and could be a plug-and-play piece at a number of different spots, if needed. Zabel's skillset, versatility and play style fits perfectly in Detroit.”

More from Detroit Lions OnSI

feed

Published |Modified
Vito Chirco
VITO CHIRCO

Vito has covered the NFL and the Detroit Lions for the past five years.  Has extensive reporting history of college athletics, the Detroit Tigers and Detroit Mercy Athletics.  Chirco's work include NFL columns, analyzing potential Detroit Lions prospects coming out of college, NFL draft coverage and analysis of events occurring in the NFL.  Extensive broadcasting experience including hosting a Detroit Tigers podcast and co-hosting a Detroit Lions NFL podcast since 2019. 

Home/News