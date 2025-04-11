Lions Mock Draft Roundup: Tennessee EDGE Is Popular Selection
It's time for the 12th Detroit Lions OnSI mock draft roundup for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Over the last week, the Lions have prioritized strengthening their pass-rush at No. 28 overall.
Let’s take a look now at who the draft analysts have Lions general manager Brad Holmes selecting in the first round.
EDGE Mike Green, Marshall
Green is presently being selected by the following:
NFL.com (Rhett Lewis), Athlon Sports (Luke Easterling)
As Easterling writes, “Even before last year's barrage of injuries along the defensive front, the Lions were already in need of another talented edge rusher to line up opposite Aidan Hutchinson. This year's class is extremely deep, and could leave an explosive player like Green still on the board here, despite leading the nation in sacks last season.”
EDGE Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M
Stewart is currently being picked by the following:
Offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona
Savaiinaea is currently being projected by the following:
As Reuter writes, “It's tough for me to project anyone else to the Lions. Savaiinaea's combination of toughness and mobility make him a great fit to replace Kevin Zeitler at right guard, where Savaiinaea played at Arizona as a freshman and sophomore.”
Defensive tackle Kenneth Grant, Michigan
Grant is presently being mocked by the following:
Pro Football Network (Joe DeLeone)
Offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr., Oregon
Conerly is presently being selected by the following:
As Edwards pens, “Detroit has been associated with edge rushers often in the first round but offensive tackle is hardly ever mentioned. Taylor Decker will turn 32 in August and the Lions would save nearly $12 million toward the salary cap next offseason. The opportunity for Josh Conerly to sit and learn behind Decker for a year is appealing.”
EDGE Mykel Williams, Georgia
Williams is presently being mocked by the following:
EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College
Ezeiruaku is currently being drafted by the following:
ESPN (Mel Kiper Jr.), The Draft Network (Keith Sanchez), The 33rd Team (Marcus Mosher), FOX Sports (Ben Arthur), Pro Football Network (Justin Lewis)
As Kiper opines, “The Lions' defense was hammered by injuries last season. Even before the injured reserve started filling up, though, the edge rush depth chart was concerning. Aidan Hutchinson -- who is coming off a leg injury -- needs a running mate. The only other Detroit edge rusher with more than three sacks last season was Za'Darius Smith (four), who was acquired at midseason and released this spring."
Offensive lineman Donovan Jackson, Ohio State
Jackson is currently being mocked by the following:
CBS Sports (Peter Prisco), Yahoo! Sports (Nate Tice)
As Tice writes, “Christian Mahogany, a 2024 draft pick, looks like he will be the future starter at right guard for the Lions, but I still think the Lions are going to keep adding talent to the tip of the spear of their franchise. Jackson played admirably as a tackle after Josh Simmons was injured, but his best path as a professional is staying inside at guard. While the Lions might prefer a lineman with true inside-outside versatility for a possible Taylor Decker successor, Jackson has the size, power and athleticism to be a needle-mover at the position and will keep the cupboard full for offensive line coach Hank Fraley.”
EDGE James Pearce Jr., Tennessee
Pearce is presently being drafted by the following:
Pro Football Network (Brentley Weissman), The 33rd Team (Ian Valentino), Pro Football Focus (Mason Cameron)
As Cameron writes, “Pearce's body of work is undeniably that of a first-round prospect, although his draft stock has dropped. The junior out of Tennessee boasts one of the most impressive grading profiles in a class full of great pass rushers, having placed in the 96th percentile or better in PFF pass-rush grade on true pass sets, PFF grade without play action and pass-rush win rate.”
Offensive lineman Kelvin Banks, Texas
Banks is presently being mocked by the following:
The Athletic (Nick Baumgardner)
As Baumgardner pens, “The Lions’ biggest need is edge, and it also wouldn’t shock me should Brad Holmes try to get younger at receiver — Jameson Williams’ long-term future on the roster is anything but certain. But Detroit also has uncertainty at guard. Banks, a college tackle, should translate well to a guard spot in the NFL and could potentially be a long-term answer opposite Sewell.”
Offensive guard Tyler Booker, Alabama
Booker is currently being drafted by the following:
Sports Illustrated (Matt Verderame; Lions trade down with Eagles to No. 32 overall), Pro Football Network (Reese Decker)
As Decker pens, “Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes have done a remarkable job building and establishing a strong identity for their organization. They have a relentless focus on finding smart, tough, and dependable players who align with their culture—and they refuse to compromise. With the loss of Kevin Zeitler to the Titans in free agency, fortifying the offensive line has become a top priority.
Booker, at 6’5” and 325 pounds, is a young talent who has renowned leadership skills. He’s a powerful presence in both pass protection and the run game, excelling at delivering a dominant first punch while maintaining excellent pad level. He’s a Day 1 starter who can add a physical presence to the offense.”
EDGE Nic Scourton, Texas A&M
Scourton is presently being mocked by the following:
CBS Sports (Chris Trapasso), Pro Football Network (guest writer Jeff Risdon)
As Risdon expresses, “The Lions are in need of a long-term starting EDGE to play opposite Aidan Hutchinson. Nic Scourton fits the Detroit Lions’ “crush the can” pass rush style with his long frame and power-to-speed approach.
Still just 20 years old, Scourton showed his ability to be consistently impactful while at Purdue, though that waned in his one year with the Aggies. This pick is a bet that the Lions coaching staff can rediscover the double-digit sack potential Scourton offered earlier in his college career.”
Offensive lineman Grey Zabel, North Dakota State
Zabel is currently being projected by the following:
DetroitLions.com (Tim Twentyman), Lions OnSI (Emmett Matasovsky), CBS Sports (Ryan Wilson), Tankathon
As Twentyman writes, “Zabel showed at the Senior Bowl he can handle the step up in competition. He started at four different spots along the offensive line in college and when he moved to center at the Senior Bowl he was probably the most consistent of the bunch. The Lions love that kind of versatility upfront.
Zabel could compete for a starting spot at guard right away and could be a plug-and-play piece at a number of different spots, if needed. Zabel's skillset, versatility and play style fits perfectly in Detroit.”