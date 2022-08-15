Exploring Best and Worst PFF Graded Lions After Falcons Loss

The Detroit Lions coaching staff want to get an extended look at several members of the roster all throughout the preseason.

Following a 27-23 loss to the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field, head coach Dan Campbell expressed the benefits the roster would gain from being able to go back and correct issues that showed up on film.

"We got a lot of good looks at our guys, man. We got a lot of situational football in there which was good," Campbell said. "And you know I certainly wish we would have finished that out the right way, but we didn’t do that. But it was good to get a good look at our guys.”

Early reviews have more been favorable on the offensive side of the football, as the defense gave up too many yards on the ground and did not make enough plays late.

Quarterback Jared Goff earned a PFF grade of 74.2 for his one series that resulted in a touchdown on the opening drive of the game.

Here is a look at the highest and lowest graded members of the Lions roster following Week 1 of the preseason.

Top PFF-graded offensive players

G Halapoulivaati Vaitai -- 91.8

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown -- 88.9

RT Penei Sewell -- 87.8

TE Devin Funchess -- 82.1

G Jonah Jackson -- 80.8

It is clear the offensive line earned high marks for their protection of Goff and being able to open holes for running back D'Andre Swift.

“They’re gelling," Goff said postgame. "I think I said this last week but it’s coming together for them for sure. As you expect it to this point in camp and where they’re at. But yeah, it’s been fun to watch and obviously fun for me to be behind them and see them come together.”

Top PFF-graded defensive players

After playing less than 10 defensive snaps, it will be imperative for Lucas to see more playing time the next couple of preseason games. Despite dropping an interception, Lucas earned a 91.5 grade, the highest among all members of the defense.

Worst PFF-graded offensive players

WR Trinity Benson -- 51.6

OL Dan Skipper -- 51.4

TE Shane Zylstra -- 46.6

OL Obinna Eze -- 44.6

TE Derrick Deese -- 41.8

Benson's drop did him no favors in his battle with Kalif Raymond and Tom Kennedy. He was returning from a couple of days away from practice. While Benson does have value on special teams, if he does not improve his performance the next two games, he could be finding himself not making the initial 53-man roster.

Worst PFF-graded defensive players

LB Derrick Barnes -- 46.8

JB Jarrad Davis -- 44.8

CB Amani Oruwariye -- 44.5

CB AJ Parker -- 39.3

DL Jason Cornell -- 29.9

The play of the linebackers on the roster will be monitored closely all throughout the preseason.

With Barnes and Davis receiving increased playing time, the hope was their performance would be slightly better than what was put on film. Unfortunately, the ability to react in coverage and attack the proper gaps still needs to be worked on in practice.

The linebackers over-pursuit cost them opportunities to make plays on running backs, who were able to secure additional yards due to fundamental errors.