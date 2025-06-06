Fans React to Ben Johnson Copying Lions Practice Routines
Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson had his offensive linemen catching passes on the last day of minicamp, a similar aspect of practice observed in Detroit during Friday practices.
"I let those guys know, we only do this once a year, and it's an evaluation (laughter). We'll circle back in training camp and in the season to see who we can trust to catch the ball or thow ball," Johnson said. "I think there's a couple of guys on the O-line that stood out. (QB) Case Keenum might've made the catch of the day, behind the back, about 50 yards down the field (laughter). I think that we have some toys to work with."
Lions supporters quickly took to social media to express Johnson needed to be more orginal and not just copy everything from his previous employer.
When Johnson was hired, he expressed, "We're going to build this thing. This is not simply a dropping of a previous playbook down on the table and starting there. Nope, we're ripping this thing down to the studs, and we're going to build it out with him first and foremost, and then with the pieces around him next."
One supporter wrote on social media, "Jesus Ben, be at least a little bit original."
Another expressed, "They want to be Detroit so bad."
Quarterback Caleb Williams expressed excitement at having an opportunity to work with an offensive mind who is going to tailor the offense to his strengths.
Williams expressed, back in January, ""Not every player is Jared Goff, but you're yourself. That goes into that. Being able to have a coach that understands that and wants to build around me and then the other personnel that we have on this team, the wide receivers, special wide receivers that we have. Special running backs. All these different aspects of a team and an offense I think works in our favor and works in his favor. It's great that he knows that and understands that because that brings another level of excitement, because now it's ours."
