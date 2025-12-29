Kickoff Time Announced For Lions Finale Against Bears

The Detroit Lions' kickoff date and time for their 2025 regular season finale has been revealed.

Detroit will take on the Chicago Bears at 4:25 p.m. Sunday at Soldier Field in what will be their final game of the season, as they were officially elminated from playoff contention with Thursday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The game will be televised on FOX.

The NFL initially announced all 2025 Week 18 games as TBD, giving them the freedom to flex game times based on importance and playoff implications.

The Lions and Bears both have their fates sealed, as the Lions are out of the playoff picture and the Bears have clinched the NFC North. Detroit still has a significant point of pride at stake, as a win would give them the season sweep over the Bears and their fourth straight winning season.

The Bears were eliminated from contention for the NFC's No. 1 seed in the postseason with a loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night. However, they will still host a playoff game in the Wild Card round as the NFC North division champion and could wind up as the NFC's No. 2 seed.

Sunday's game will be the second time that Dan Campbell and Ben Johnson have squared off on opposite sidelines. Campbell defeated Johnson, who was the Lions' offensive coordinator for three years before departing to become the Bears' head coach, in Week 2, 52-14 at Ford Field.

Johnson has done a superb job leading the Bears in his first season, piloting the team to an 11-5 record entering Week 17. Chicago clinched its first division title since 2018 with the Green Bay Packers' 41-24 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday.

The Bears have been led by a second-year resurgence by quarterback Caleb Williams. After struggling as a rookie, the 2024 first-overall pick had thrown for 3,400 yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions entering Sunday's game against the 49ers.

The Lions, meanwhile, have gone 2-5 in their last seven games and had their playoff hopes officially thwarted with a 23-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day. However, they can still finish above .500 for the fourth consecutive year should they beat the Bears in the regular season finale.

Detroit has struggled against the NFC North division in 2025. After going unbeaten in the division last season, and losing just one game against these foes the year prior, the Week 2 win over the Bears remains the only win the team has over its divisional opponents.

