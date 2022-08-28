Twitter Reacts: Fans Thrilled After Jameson Williams Posts Workout

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams posted a portion of his workout from the team's Allen Park practice facility this weekend.

In a video that has thrilled fans, Detroit's No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft ran a few shuttle routes.

The posted video on social media shows Williams running 10 yards and back and concludes with a shuttle back-and-forth of five yards.

Detroit has made it clear that his recovery process would be a slow one, as they did not want to rush the speedy wideout back, as he is recovering from a torn ACL.

“We’re going to be very smart with him,” general manager Brad Holmes recently told ESPN. “He’s in a good place right now. It’s not going to be Week 1.”

“Dan (Campbell) and I felt we were in a position to acquire a player like this and don’t need him for Day 1,” Holmes said. “It’s a long-term thing.”

Despite not being part of practices this month, Williams has remained very engaged in the entire process.

“He’s putting in the work, and I think he kind of knows it and feels it. The football side of it, man, he’s very much engaged," said Dan Campbell. "He’s putting himself in that position, ‘OK, I’m the Z here. I’m breaking the huddle, this is where I line up. This is my split. This is my route.’ You know (Antwaan) Randle El and Seth (Ryan) are constantly quizzing him on it, but he’s on it, he loves that part of it. And obviously you see he loves having that ball in his hands.”

Here is a sample of the reaction online to the first couple of glimpses of Williams recovery featured in training camp.