5 Late-Round Wide Receivers for Lions to Target in 2022 Draft

Outside of the elite level wideouts, receivers come a dime a dozen in the NFL Draft.

Well, maybe they are not quite that plentiful, but it is an expression to say quality receivers can be found right through the seventh-round.

History tells us there are some real gems to be had.

Receivers Steve Largent and Cris Carter were fourth-rounders. Joe Horn was a fifth-round selection. Other talented wideouts such as Antonio Brown and Pierre Garçon went in the sixth-round.

Four more come to mind in the seventh-round: Marques Colston, Harold Carmichael, Donald Driver and T.J. Houshmandzadeh.

While there may or may not be that kind of elite hidden talent in the 2022 draft class, there is definitely talent that stands out, and Detroit needs all the talent they can get, especially at wide receiver.

The following five later round receivers have all shown there is something to them and could be valuable additions, if selected by general manager Brad Holmes.

1.) Erik Ezukanma, Texas Tech, 6-foot-3, 220 pounds

2021 stats: 48 receptions, 705 yards (14.7 avg.), 4 touchdowns

Projected: Fourth-Round

His size and three consistent consecutive seasons stand out. Ezukanma looks like a poor-man’s D.K. Metcalf. Demonstrative receiver with a big frame and strong hands. High-points the ball well. He was a lot for smaller corners to handle. Shows a knack for the big play and picking up tough yards after receptions.

2.) Wan’Dale Robinson, Kentucky, 5-foot-11, 185 pounds

2021 stats: 104 receptions, 1,334 yards (12.7 avg.), 7 touchdowns

Projected: Fourth-Round

Robinson is tough for a diminutive receiver and he has an ever stronger will. On film, showed a knack for catching touchdowns in the red zone and for really extending plays on his feet.

He has some Deebo Samuel “wide back” look to his game. Robinson also recorded 141 college rushing attempts.

3.) Romeo Doubs, Nevada, 6-foot-2, 200 pounds

2021 stats: 80 receptions, 1,109 yards (13.9 avg.), 11 touchdowns

Projected: Fifth-Round

In his collegiate career, Doubs recorded back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and four consecutive seasons with 40 or more receptions.

He has been one of my favorite receivers in this draft for sometime now. He reminds me of Packers’ great James Lofton.

Doubs has phenomenal concentration. He showed he can gracefully work the sidelines like a tightrope walker, run slants and has the ability to quietly get behind a defense.

4.) Danny Gray, SMU, 6-foot-1, 180 pounds

2021 stats: 49 receptions, 803 yards (16.4 avg.), 9 touchdowns

Projected: Sixth-Round

Gray has good catch radius and a knack for really extending plays on his feet, as evidenced by his yards after the catch statistics. He also shows a real ability to come down with deeper 50-50 balls.

He recorded back-to-back seasons of 30 or more receptions.

5.) Tyquan Thornton, Baylor, 6-foot-3, 182 pounds

2021 stats: 62 receptions, 948 yards (15.3 avg.), 10 touchdowns

Projected: Seventh-Round

Thornton turned in a 4.28 time in the 40-yard-dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, which was the fastest of the receivers group.

The talented wideout showed a nose for the ball in the red zone, and demonstrated he can take the top off a defense as well.

An interesting combination of size, long arms, speed, and passion. He has the feel of being a playmaker at the next level.