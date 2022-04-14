Updated NFL Draft Order Sees Detroit Lions Lose Seventh Round Pick

Detroit Lions have eight overall picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Detroit Lions traded for wide receiver Trinity Benson last offseason.

Unfortunately, the young wideout did not have a stellar first season in Motown after playing well in the preseason for the Denver Broncos.

“Call it the preparation in terms of getting ready, and then just wanting to see it quicker, it just hasn’t happened yet,” Wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El said. “And now he had the injury … and now he’s been out two games, expect to get him back this week and see him contribute, cause you see it. You see it show up. You see it happen. You’ve seen him making plays over and over again in practice, it’s just got to get to translate. At the end of the day, that’s what it is. We just got to get it to translate.”

It was initially reported the Lions traded a 2022 fifth- and seventh-round picks to Denver for Benson and a 2023 sixth-round pick.

When the NFL released their first draft order, the Lions had retained their seventh-round pick.

On Thursday, it was confirmed Detroit's seventh-round pick now belongs to Denver.

Here are updated Detroit Lions picks in the 2022 NFL Draft:

Round 1, Pick 2

Round 1, Pick 32 from Rams

Round 2, Pick 2 (34 overall)

Round 3, Pick 2 (66)

Round 3, Pick 33 (97) compensatory

Round 5, Pick 34 (177) compensatory

Round 6, Pick 2 (181)

Round 6, Pick 39 (217) compensatory

