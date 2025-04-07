Former Lions DE Predicted to Land With AFC South Team
The Detroit Lions have not given up all hope of re-signing veteran defensive lineman Za'Darius Smith.
General manager Brad Holmes indicated the organization has remained in contact with the 32-year-old's agent, after deciding to not pick up his contract for the upcoming 2025 season.
In a recent Bleacher Report post sharing one free agent still on the market who could aid each NFL team, the veteran defensive lineman was predicted to land with the Indianapolis Colts.
As Kristopher Knox explained, "The Indianapolis Colts added cornerback Charvarius Ward and safety Camryn Bynum to the back end of their defense early in free agency. However, they could use a little more help on the edge after losing Dayo Odeyingbo to the Chicago Bears."
After being traded to Detroit, Smith was able to stabilize the defensive line that was without Aidan Hutchinson.
After Hutchinson was lost for the season, the team was able to continue their winning ways, and eventually ended the 2024 season with a 15-2 record.
Smith quickly took a liking to Detroit's culture and found himself popular among supporters. Many were left scratching their heads when it was announced Smith was released.
"Za'Darius Smith is one of the top edge-rushers still available and would be an immediate contributor in Indy. Though the Detroit Lions released him early in the offseason, he performed well in his half-season with the club," Knox writes. "In eight games with the Lions, he tallied four sacks, three tackles for loss and 10 quarterback hits."