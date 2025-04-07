Ideal Position With Each Detroit Lions 2025 Draft Pick
The Detroit Lions currently possess seven selections in the upcoming NFL Draft. After a 15-win season in 2024, the team must continue to find ways to target young, productive players who can provide a playoff contender meaningful reps when it matters most.
General manager Brad Holmes has a proven track record of targeting prospects that ideally fit the coaching staff's culture and who want to endear themselves to their teammates.
Here is a look at the ideal position Holmes should target with each pick in this year's draft.
- Round 1: No. 28
- Round 2: No. 60
- Round 3: No. 102
- Round 4: No. 130
- Round 6: No. 196
- Round 7: No. 228
- Round 7: No. 244
No. 28 (EDGE)
Detroit must find a way to answer the question of who will play opposite of Aidan Hutchinson. Marcus Davenport is a player the coaching staff hopes ends up on the right side of injury luck, after missing numerous games the past couple of seasons.
It is expected this group of defensive ends will contribute and help defenses slow down what opposing offenses can accomplish. One of Detroit's main goals this year is to increase their overall sack totals.
No. 60 (Offensive line)
Detroit must find a way to bolster their offensive line unit and get younger. While the offensive line played well in 2024, the group is getting older.
Kevin Zeitler departed in free agency and Graham Glasgow is hoping to rebound after battling with injuries last season.
A swing tackle who is versatile and can compete at guard gives Hank Fraley the peace of mind needed to play Christian Mahogany at either guard spot and who can spell Glasgow if needed.
No. 102 (Defensive tackle)
Alim McNeill is working his way back from injury. The team targeted Roy Lopez to join Detroit's defensive line and work to keep the unit stout against the run.
A defensive tackle at this spot provides added depth and competition with Brodric Martin, who must show the staff why he deserves more playing time this season.
No. 130 (Linebacker)
There has been growing discussion about whether or not the team has a need at linebacker. Alex Anzalone is still the captain of the defense, but a pair of linebackers will be working their way back from injury in 2025.
Derrick Barnes and Malcolm Rodriguez both suffered significant injuries. Adding a versatile linebacker at this spot is ideal, given the team's new defensive coordinator coached the position the past several years.
No. 196 (Safety)
The safety position is one of the more thinner positions on a relatively deep roster.
Outside of Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph, the team does not have many safeties on the roster with playing experience. The team could look to a veteran in free agency or a young, versatile defensive back to replace Ifeatu Melifonwu.
No. 228 (Tight end)
Detroit added free agent Kenny Yeboah in free agency, but are still expected to add a tight end in the draft.
With the team emphasizing the run, a blocking tight end who can open up rushing lanes and can add value on special teams is the ideal candidate at this spot in the draft.
No. 244 (Wide receiver)
Dan Campbell said he is aiming for the team to get younger at the wideout position.
Allen Robinson and Donovan Peoples-Jones are no longer on the roster, so a big-bodied "X" receiver could be targeted by Holmes later in the draft.