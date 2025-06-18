All Lions

Former Lions Wideout Says Team Wins Super Bowl If Healthy

Allen Robinson discussed the Detroit Lions shocking loss to the Commanders.

John Maakaron

Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Allen Robinson (8) warm up before the Tennessee Titans game at Ford Field
Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Allen Robinson (8) warm up before the Tennessee Titans game at Ford Field / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Former NFL wide receiver Allen Robinson believes the Detroit Lions would have definitely achieved lofty goals in 2024 if injuries did not completely derail their season.

Appearing on "The Heavyweights" show this week, the talented wideout shared his thoughts on why the team was upset by the Washington Commanders from his perspective.

“To me, it felt like, based on the injuries, it felt like we were a team — our grip slipped off of a cliff. That’s what it kind of felt like," Robinson said. "As we were getting injured and more people were getting injured, it was like we were just kind of losing grip. As far as personnel-wise, a healthy team, a lot of people say this but I think last year a healthy Detroit team, we win the Super Bowl. That’s easy to say sometimes. But as well as, when you get into those playoff games and situations when you’re playing a Jayden Daniels, you need everybody healthy."

Following a 15-2 regular season, Detroit earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC for the first time in franchise history.

Unfortunately, the team dealt with a plethora of players that landed on the injured reserve list.

General manager Brad Holmes recalled in a recent podcast interview how the personnel department had to just find players on other team's practice squads at one point last year.

"At the end of the day, if we had Hutch (Aidan Hutchinson) healthy, if we had some of the players in the secondary healthy. We had C.D. (Carlton Davis), he was hurt, and some of our other linebackers, Alim (McNeill) was hurt. For us, when you’re playing against those caliber of players that deep into the playoffs, you need everybody.

"Granted, we had a team that had great depth, and I think that our depth held their own throughout the course of the year. When you get into the playoffs, injuries (have a big impact)."

More from Detroit Lions OnSI

feed

Published |Modified
John Maakaron
JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

Home/News