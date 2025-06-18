Former Lions Wideout Says Team Wins Super Bowl If Healthy
Former NFL wide receiver Allen Robinson believes the Detroit Lions would have definitely achieved lofty goals in 2024 if injuries did not completely derail their season.
Appearing on "The Heavyweights" show this week, the talented wideout shared his thoughts on why the team was upset by the Washington Commanders from his perspective.
“To me, it felt like, based on the injuries, it felt like we were a team — our grip slipped off of a cliff. That’s what it kind of felt like," Robinson said. "As we were getting injured and more people were getting injured, it was like we were just kind of losing grip. As far as personnel-wise, a healthy team, a lot of people say this but I think last year a healthy Detroit team, we win the Super Bowl. That’s easy to say sometimes. But as well as, when you get into those playoff games and situations when you’re playing a Jayden Daniels, you need everybody healthy."
Following a 15-2 regular season, Detroit earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC for the first time in franchise history.
Unfortunately, the team dealt with a plethora of players that landed on the injured reserve list.
General manager Brad Holmes recalled in a recent podcast interview how the personnel department had to just find players on other team's practice squads at one point last year.
"At the end of the day, if we had Hutch (Aidan Hutchinson) healthy, if we had some of the players in the secondary healthy. We had C.D. (Carlton Davis), he was hurt, and some of our other linebackers, Alim (McNeill) was hurt. For us, when you’re playing against those caliber of players that deep into the playoffs, you need everybody.
"Granted, we had a team that had great depth, and I think that our depth held their own throughout the course of the year. When you get into the playoffs, injuries (have a big impact)."