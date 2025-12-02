Lions Still Believe Aidan Hutchinson Is Best Defensive End in NFL

The Detroit Lions defensive line has been under a heavy amount of scrutiny the last month of the season.

As a result of the lack of sacks recently, defensive end Aidan Hutchinson has been criticized and compared to the top players at his position.

Currently, Myles Garrett leads the NFL with 19 sacks. Brian Burns has talled 13. Micah Parsons, who was traded from the Cowboys to the Packers, has secured 12.5.

Detroit's former No. 2 overall pick, who recently inked a lucrative, long-term extension, currently sits with 8.5 sacks.

The primary criticism is the former Michigan Wolverines defender goes long periods of time in between bringing down the quarterback and has difficulty beating double-teams, while the top players at his position also face the same amount of chips and added attention.

Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard was asked this week what Hutchinson has to do more of to get home for sacks like Garrett and Parsons, despite the attention he is drawing from opposing teams.

“Yeah, I’m not sure what other people are doing in their facility," said Sheppard. "Or you start to play this comparison game. We can go down that line with media members. That guy in New York’s writing a better report than guys here. Like no. No, we’re not going to play that game. What I know is I have a high-level player, one of the best, if not the best, edge rushers in this league. He knows just like we know, people are going to plan for him. That’s why he is one of the best and he has to combat that. But it isn’t a one-man show."

Detroit's defensive line also features Alim McNeill, who has played more at defensive end, Marcus Davenport, D.J. Reader and Tyleik Williams. Roy Lopez has emerged as a solid role player who is earning more and more playing time.

The coaching staff has regularly expressed the defensive line must win their one-on-one battles and it is not Hutchinson's sole responsibility to record sacks.

"Other people have to win. And when I mean, I’m not just talking about Hutch, I’m not just talking about (Alim McNeill) Mac. I thought Mac was a very impactful rusher in the middle all Thanksgiving day," Sheppard said. "But, it just can’t be those two guys. When your name is called, if you draw a one-on-one, you have to win in this league if you want to be around. And it’s just simple as that.”

