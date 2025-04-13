Former NFL GM Compares Texas Running Back to Lions Jahmyr Gibbs

All Lions

Texas running back Jaydon Blue (23) runs the ball in to score a touchdown in the second quarter
Texas running back Jaydon Blue (23) runs the ball in to score a touchdown in the second quarter / Sara Diggins / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Detroit Lions feature one of the top young running backs in the National Football League.

Jahmyr Gibbs has helped to dispel the notion running backs should not be selected early in the NFL Draft.

On a recent episode of the "With the First Pick" podcast, writer Ryan Wilson and former Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon provided draft comparisons for current draft prospects to players currently in the National Football League. to the pros.

Texas Longhorns Running back Jaydon Blue reminded Carthon of Gibbs, due to his explosive playmaking capabilities and elusiveness.

As Shanna McCarriston explained, "Carthon said Jaydon Blue reminds him of Jahmyr Gibbs because of his explosiveness and ability to make an opposing player miss, saying the first defender never brings them down. On the right offense, Carthon can see Blue excelling in a third-down role, where he could be a problem catching passes in the backfield. Wilson added that there is no doubting how fast Blue is and said his comparison is James Cook. 

The talented running back learned behind Bijan Robinson and Jonathon Brooks his first two years at Texas before becoming a starter in head coach Steve Sarkisian's offense.

In the College Football Playoffs, Blue recorded four touchdowns.

According to NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler, "Overall, Blue is a threat to make a house call at any point, especially as a receiving weapon out of the backfield, but NFL scouts say he may need time to learn what it takes to be a professional. His dynamic talent can upgrade a backfield."

