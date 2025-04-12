Lions Take 'Most Productive Sack Artist' in Draft Network Mock Draft
The Detroit Lions are expected to target players in the trenches in the upcoming NFL Draft.
Odds favor the team drafting a defensive lineman with their first selection at pick No. 28 in the first round.
In a recent Lions seven-round mock draft, analyst Justin Melo targets areas of need and fills holes general manager Brad Holmes will be looking to plug, before the start of the upcoming 2025 NFL season.
"The Lions desperately require a running mate for Hutchinson. His recovery from a season-ending injury exacerbates what was already an existing necessity. Mike Green is a twitched-up pass rusher who enters the draft as one of college football’s most productive sack artists," Melo explained. "Green possesses a deep pass-rushing repertoire that is pro-ready."
With Detroit's second pick, a first-round talent falls and is available for the Lions at No. 60 in the second-round.
"Starting right guard Kevin Zeitler signed with the Tennessee Titans in free agency. It has created a massive hole on the Lions' typically excellent offensive line. Tyler Booker would be a plug-and-play starter," Melo writes. "Booker overwhelms opponents with raw power and strength, and his physical play style is an easy fit for Dan Campbell and the culture."
Melo's remaining draft picks for the Lions include wideout Elic Ayomanor out of Stanford in the third-round, (Pick 102), USC cornerback Jaylin Smith in the fourth-round (No. 130 overall), Syracuse linebacker Justin Barron in the sixth-round (No. 196 overall), Indiana offensive tackle Trey Wedig in the seventh-round (No. 228 overall) and Notre Dame tight end Mitchell Evans (No. 244 overall).