4 Under-the-Radar Free Agents Lions Should Sign

Read more on the four under-the-radar free agents the Detroit Lions should sign this offseason.

The Lions have a variety of holes to fill on both sides of the ball this offseason.

They range from wide receiver and backup quarterback, to EDGE rusher, linebacker and defensive back.

Detroit general manager Brad Holmes could go big and add the likes of Chicago Bears wideout Allen Robinson and Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu to fill a couple of the aforementioned areas of need.

However, Holmes could also opt for more under-the-radar free-agent types to build up the roster over the course of the offseason.

If he decides to go in such a direction, here are four under-the-radar free agents he and the Lions should pursue.

Defensive end Derek Barnett, Philadelphia Eagles

If Detroit looks for a pass rusher on the free-agent market, the 6-foot-3, 259-pounder could be its guy.

He recorded a career-low two sacks in 16 games this past season, but he still amassed seven tackles for loss and 11 QB hits.

He's also logged a total of 14 sacks the last three campaigns.

For a pass rush-needy team like the Lions, Barnett could do wonders. And, he'd be a great complement to either Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson or Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux (if Holmes & Co. were to take either player at No. 2 overall in this April's draft).

Tight end Hayden Hurst, Atlanta Falcons

How about a one-two punch of Hurst and T.J. Hockenson at tight end in 2022? In my eyes, that wouldn't be too shabby of a combo.

The 28-year-old Hurst, a first-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2018, posted just two receptions and 17 yards a game with the Atlanta Falcons in 2021. Yet, a significant portion of it had to do with rookie standout Kyle Pitts being in his way.

And, along the way, Hurst still hauled in a career-high 83.9 percent of the balls thrown his way.

He's a more than competent pass catcher, and could be just what the Lions need to boost the production they get out of their tight ends this upcoming season.

Jason Getz, USA TODAY Sports

Cornerback Darious Williams, Los Angeles Rams

Although not a household name, I'm confident that Williams could prove to be an asset to Detroit's young secondary.

While he didn't amass a single interception in 2021, he's recorded a combined 23 passes defensed the last two seasons, including nine in 2021. He also accumulated another three passes defensed during the Rams' run to the Super Bowl.

Along with the above, the 5-foot-9, 187-pounder did produce a total of six interceptions in 2019 and 2020.

He could be a cost-effective addition for Holmes & Co. this offseason.

Cornerback Levi Wallace, Buffalo Bills

The Alabama product put together an ultra productive campaign for the Bills this past season, logging two interceptions and a career-high 10 passes defensed.

Additionally, it was the third straight season in which the 6-foot-0, 179-pound cornerback recorded at least two picks and eight passes defensed.

If the Lions don't land a big-name cornerback this offseason, Wallace would be a nice alternative.