Georgia Pipeline to Lions Rooted in Tough Practices
The Detroit Lions value college football programs and players who compete at the highest levels.
For general manager Brad Holmes, living in Atlanta, Ga., provided him an opportunity to scout the entire Southeast region, resulting in a strong affinity for blue bloods like Alabama and Georgia.
"Before I got this job, I was living in Atlanta, Georgia. For a long time, I was just scouting the Southeast, and then when the Rams moved out to L.A., I just kind of stayed in Atlanta, but obviously have been to Georgia practices a lot, and have been around that program a lot," said Holmes. "And it’s unlike anything else that I’ve seen live in terms of a college practice, in terms of just the intensity.
"Nick Saban at Alabama was very similar. But just the intensity, the physicality, the detail, the tempo, the whole thing, the energy," Holmes commented further. "So, when you can go through that kind of regimen and you practice like that, they’re ready."
Detroit chose three players from Georgia this year, and has found success in the past targeting players from the SEC, including running back Jahmyr Gibbs.
"I think everything that (Georgia head coach Kirby) Smart’s done with that program, I think everything speaks for itself," Holmes said. "I never really go into it thinking, ‘Oh, we’re going to get these Iowa guys or these Georgia guys or these Alabama guys.’ But, it just happened to fall that way, just kind of when we kind of got toward the later part of the draft."
In the first round, Detroit landed defensive tackle Tyleik Williams. On the final day of the draft, Holmes targeted safety Dan Jackson and wideout Dominic Lovett.
"We’ve always had a liking for Dan Jackson, just in terms of being a heady safety and who’s gotten his hands on the football, and a lot of it is above the neck," said Holmes. "But, he actually -- he’s faster than what a lot of people think. He’s been at the Senior Bowl, so he put together a nice little year."
In most drafts, players targeted in the sixth and seventh rounds will battle to even make the team, and will contribute the most on special teams to start their careers.
"Dominic Lovett, obviously, he’s another one that’s kind of been a fan. I’ve been a fan of his for a long time," said Holmes. "We all have, and one thing about him is that, yes, he has speed. He can do a lot of stuff from the slot, but he’s a really good special teams player. So, we’re fired up to get him. Just happened to fall and went to Georgia. But feel good about it.”