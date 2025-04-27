Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft Grades
The Detroit Lions have concluded their 2025 draft.
General manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell helped to craft a seven-player class that the team hopes can help put them over the top in their journey toward a Super Bowl.
Here are grades for each of the Lions' picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Round 1, pick 28: Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State
Grade: B
Williams has an interesting athletic profile, as he moves extremely well for someone who measured 334 pounds at the NFL Combine. He brings a solid foundation of skill to defend the run, and the consensus is that he'll develop as a pass-rusher under Kacy Rodgers.
He offers versatility as a potential nose tackle or three-technique in Detroit's defense, with his fastest trip to getting on the field likely being at three-tech with Alim McNeill expected to miss the start of the season.
Even if he's just an early down rotational player to begin his career, he offers value for the defense. Long-term, he could become the DJ Reader replacement after this season or remain in a rotation as a three-technique with the potential to play next to McNeill in base packages.
With movement skills that were compared to Aaron Donald, it's clear that Williams is exceptionally athletic for the position. Additionally, he gives the Lions options, which is hard not to be excited about.
Round 2, pick 57: Tate Ratledge, OL, Georgia
Grade: A-
A big, physical mauler, Ratledge appears to be a solid fit for the Lions' offensive line. He played through ankle surgery during his senior season, which limited his overall mobility. However, once he got healthy in the spring, he was able to fully show off his athleticism during pre-draft workouts.
Ratledge moves very well and has good range to get up to the second level to carve running lanes and should be a helpful asset for the backfield tandem of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. He also has above-average size for the position at 6-foot-7.
There's immediate starter upside with Ratledge, who played right guard all throughout his career at Georgia. Christian Mahogany started two games and impressed in his opportunities, so the pressure is now on Graham Glasgow to return to form after a down year in 2024.
Round 3, pick 70: Isaac TeSlaa, WR, Arkansas
Grade: B
The Lions traded three third-round picks, including two next year, to move up to secure TeSlaa. While that is a hefty price, there's a lot to like about TeSlaa's fit with the Lions. According to various trade charts, the Lions may have slightly overpaid, but they did so to get a player that should help the passing game.
TeSlaa has an NFL build at 6-foot-4 and has good speed, so he should be a vertical threat for the offense. It might take some time to fully unlock the traits he has, as he didn't have the desired production at Arkansas, but he has the potential to be a very nice compliment to Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams.
The Hudsonville native is also a willing blocker, as that was a trait that initially drew Holmes to him during the Senior Bowl. With Tim Patrick on a one-year deal, TeSlaa can develop and get rotational snaps in his first season before stepping into a bigger role in 2026 and beyond.
Round 5, pick 171: Miles Frazier, OL, LSU
Grade: A
Frazier was believed to be a top-100 prospect in the eyes of many pundits, but ultimately fell to the fifth-round. The Lions seized the opportunity, trading a sixth- and a seventh-round pick to move up 11 spots and land a player who could be capable of getting in the mix at the guard spot.
In addition to starting 12 games at right guard last season, Frazier also started a game at tackle and served as the backup for both tackle spots last year. This versatility gives the Lions options for how to best utilize him.
The Lions are getting older at the tackle position, so adding a player who has the versatility to compete with the young talent to start at guard while also potentially providing insurance at tackle makes this pick Detroit's best value selection of the draft.
Round 6, pick 196: Ahmed Hassanein, EDGE, Boise State
Grade: B+
The Lions addressed their pass-rush with the selection of Hassanein, who was dominant at Boise State and helped fuel the team to an appearance in the College Football Playoff. He recorded 22 sacks over his last two seasons, including 9.5 last season.
Hassanein's motor has been praised by evaluators and should fit right in with Detroit's culture. He has had struggles with setting edges as a run defender, but that aspect of his game can be developed with more reps.
There's no questioning the grit of this player, as he played through a torn labrum in 2023 and has a background as a Cross-Fit athlete during his time growing up in Egypt.
Having started playing organized football as recently as 2018, Hassanein is a powerful player who has plenty of room to grow. He is a high-upside pick who could wind up being a nice rotational piece early in his career.
Round 7, pick 230: Dan Jackson, S, Georgia
Grade: B
Jackson offers safety depth, but has just one year of starting experience during his time at Georgia. He began his career as a walk-on and was a part of two national championship teams, but wound up carving out a big role for the Bulldogs defense.
With Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch being one of the best young safety duos in the league, there's little need for Jackson to be an instant contributor.
Yet, he has all the necessary traits to be an impactful player on special teams right away. As a result, this pick has plenty of value, and if he's able to develop into a reliable contributor in spot duty defensively this could wind up being a really nice late-round find.
Round 7, pick 244: Dominic Lovett, WR, Georgia
Grade: C-
Lovett has intriguing speed and Holmes believes he could turn into a nice special teams piece, but he has struggled with drops throughout his collegiate career. He was productive, with over 600 receiving yards in each of the last three seasons, but time will tell if he's able to overcome the drop issues.
The Georgia product does have plenty of upside, but his frame could create some problems for him if he's not able to separate solely based on his speed.
Overall draft grade: B+
Holmes was active throughout the draft, making a trio of trades to move up in the middle rounds. Ultimately, the team made deals to move up in the second, third and fifth rounds.
The Lions waited to address their biggest need until the sixth round, but found good value along the way. Each of their first five selections will compete for big roles right away, which is ideal for a team picking later in rounds.
Development will be key for this group. It's hard not to like the potential of these picks, but it's up to the coaching staff to get the most out of them. If Williams finds an extra gear as a pass-rusher and Ratledge and Frazier anchor the offensive interior the way they did for their respective colleges, then this class has the potential to be looked back on fondly in several years.