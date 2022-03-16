Grading Detroit Lions 2022 Free Agency Signings

Detroit Lions have focused on retaining their own free agents throughout the 2022 offseason.

The Detroit Lions have made the early part of free agency about bringing back familiar faces.

Where opposing teams have sought players from other organizations, Detroit general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell have been focused on bringing back players who have helped establish the culture they want the Lions to embody as they continue their rebuild.

The new league year officially began Wednesday at 4 p.m. So far, the Lions have made 13 moves so far in free agency, with 12 being in-house re-signings. Here is are evaluations of each move made by Holmes so far.

D.J. Chark Jr., WR

Grade: A

Contract terms: One year, $10 million

The lone outside free agent signing the Lions have made so far, Chark comes on a one-year deal with a chance to prove that his recent struggles are not defining of him. He dealt with injuries in 2021 and had a down year in 2020, but was a Pro Bowler in 2019 and has plenty of deep threat potential.

Alex Anzalone, LB

Grade: C

Contract terms: One year, $2.25 million

The Lions elected to bring back Anzalone on a short contract after an up-and-down first season with the team. He was steady in the middle of the defense, but his production left more to be desired. His role will be interesting, as rookie Derrick Barnes is waiting in the wings.

Tracy Walker III, S

Grade B+

Contract terms: Three years, $25 million

Walker inked a new contract, putting to rest any doubt about whether or not he’d be a long-term Lion. Now, he’s looking to help get the team to a consistent level of winning and shake the notion that Detroit is a “laughingstock.” By signing this contract, Walker is established as the leader of the defense.

Tim Boyle, QB

Grade: D-

Contract terms: One year, $2 million

Re-signing Boyle was one of the first moves the team made of the offseason. In securing the backup, the Lions likely have ruled out bringing back David Blough.

Despite keeping Boyle, the organization’s stance on drafting a signal caller is still uncertain.

Evan Brown, C

Grade: A

Contract terms: One year, $2.025 million

Brown proved himself worthy of a starting role with his performance in Frank Ragnow’s absence. Though Ragnow’s return will likely rule out Brown returning to the starting lineup, he’ll be a valuable piece.

Shaun Dion Hamilton, LB

Grade: B-

Contract terms: One year, $1.035 million

After suffering an injury in the preseason, Hamilton was waived and did not see action. He’ll be back in Detroit for 2022, getting a second chance to impress.

Ryan McCollum, C

Grade: C

Contract terms: One year, $825,000

McCollum was a waiver-wire pickup after Ragnow went down in Week 4. He played in 13 games, starting one.

Rashod Berry, OLB

Grade: C

Contract terms: TBA

Another exclusive rights free agent, Berry played in five games last season with the Lions after debuting with the New England Patriots in 2020. He was brought back for another chance to crack the roster permanently.

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports © Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports © Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

C.J. Moore, S

Grade: B-

Contract terms: One year, $1.75 million

Moore had the most productive season of his career in 2021, making 22 tackles and playing in all 17 games, starting one. He picked off a pass in the season finale against the Packers and ripped off a 28-yard run on a fake punt against the Rams in Week 7. There’s optimism about what this youngster can bring, but he must prove it on a one-year deal.

Jason Cabinda, FB

Grade: B

Contract terms: Two years, $4.1 million

A favorite of coach Dan Campbell, Cabinda secured a multi-year contract after proving he could do a variety of things well. He showed strength as a run blocker and occasionally contributed in the pass game. There’s a lot to like about his versatility.

Josh Reynolds, WR

Grade: A

Contract terms: Two years, $6 million

Joining the team via waivers in Week 10, Reynolds turned out to be a blessing for the receiver-challenged Lions. With Quintez Cephus lost for the year, the 27-year-old proved to be a revelation and caught 19 passes for 360 yards and two scores over the season’s final five games.

Charles Harris, EDGE

Grade: B+

Contract terms: Two years, $14 million

Harris came to Detroit on a prove-it contract and did just that, notching seven sacks and earning a well-deserved raise. Fortunately for Holmes, Harris will stay in Detroit on the new deal and look to build on what was a career year.

Kalif Raymond, WR

Grade: B-

Contract terms: Two years, $9.5 million

The speedster came to the Lions on a one-year deal from the Tennessee Titans. He was utilized as a return man throughout the year and showed value as a speedy wideout when Campbell took over the play-calling duties in the second half of the season. Look for him to play a role similar to what he did last year on his new contract.

Overall Grade: C+

Lions will have nine picks in 2022 Draft

The NFL announced the compensatory selections to be awarded in the 2022 NFL Draft, setting the official pick order. The Lions received three compensatory picks and will have nine selections when the Draft begins Thursday, April 28.

Detroit received a third-round pick (No. 97), a sixth-rounder (No. 177) and a seventh-round selection (No. 217).

Compensatory picks are awarded based on a formula calculated by players lost against players signed, with value assigned based on contract value, playing time and postseason recognition.

The Lions got the highest available compensatory selection thanks to the four-year, $72 million contract signed by former wideout Kenny Golladay in the 2021 offseason.